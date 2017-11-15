15 Awesome Superheroes Who Don't Have Super Powers

As the Marvel/Netflix show The Punisher proves this week, you don't need superpowers to be a superhero. While the likes of Superman, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman are famous for their amazing superhuman abilities, there are plenty of heroes who have nothing but incredible training, high-tech gadgetry, and access to alien artifacts and body enhancing serums to help them.

OK, that's quite a lot, but at least they didn’t have to be bitten by a radioactive spider to get their abilities. Let's look at some of the best non-superpowered superheroes.