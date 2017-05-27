13 Things We Learned From The Far Cry 5 Reveal
Created by Miguel Concepcion on
Heartland rebellion and resistance
Far Cry has come Stateside. Montana--and within it the fictional region of Hope County--is the setting of a story involving domestic terrorism driven by religious fanaticism. Don't expect urban warfare; this is a rural battleground spacious enough that planes now have room to fly in a Far Cry experience. It's one of the 13 things we learned from this week's reveal of Far Cry 5.
Load Comments (0)