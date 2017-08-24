13 Incredibly Unlikely Star Wars Spin-Offs

With the Han Solo movie due for release next May, there is much speculation about what other Star Wars spin-offs will follow. Last week, it was reported that an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is in development, and there have been rumors about potential spin-offs featuring Yoda and Boba Fett. But with so many characters across the franchise, there are dozens of deserving subjects that may never get the chance to feature in their own movie. Let's look at 13 potentially awesome Star Wars spin-offs that we will almost certainly never see…