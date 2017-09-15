13 Cartoons For Adults You Can Stream Right Now

Cartoons aren't just for kids. As you probably know, there's a whole world of adult-orientated animated series available to stream through various services. However, they all aren't hits, but you're in luck, with Season 4 of BoJack Horseman and Season 21 of South Park coming out, we're taking a look at some of the best adult animated series you can stream/binge right now. All you need is a Netflix or Hulu account in order to fill your weekend up with animated goodness.