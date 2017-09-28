12 Movies From The 1980s That Need A Remake

While many movie remakes are simply a result of Hollywood looking to cash in on a big, recognizable property, there are those remakes that are more surprising. Flatliners is a prime example. The original 1990 movie was a hit in its day, and starred then-super-hot Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland, but it's hardly a movie with a dedicated fanbase demanding (or dreading) a new version. But it does have a great premise, and the remake hits theaters this weekend, so clearly someone thought it was a good idea. But what are some other movies from that era that could do with a 2017 make-over? Let's take a look...