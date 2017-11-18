12 Characters We Still Want To See In Dragon Ball FighterZ

Bandai Namco's highly anticipated new Dragon Ball game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, is shaping up to be one of the first major releases of 2018. It launches in the US and Europe on January 26, and it's being developed for PS4, Xbox One, and PC by fighting game experts Arc System Works, the studio behind the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series.

On top of its fluid and flashy gameplay, one of the most exciting aspects of Dragon Ball FighterZ is its roster, which features some of the most recognizable characters from the anime series. 21 fighters have been confirmed so far, including mainstays Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza, as well as some overlooked villains like Nappa and Captain Ginyu. The game also introduces at least one brand-new character, known as Android 21, who plays a central role in its original story mode.

While the roster is already stacked with some of Dragon Ball's most notable characters, there are still some fighters who have yet to be revealed. Bandai Namco hasn't confirmed how many will be available from the start, but the publisher did announce that eight will be introduced as DLC following the game's release. We don't know which other Dragon Ball characters will appear in the game, but there are many who deserve to a spot on the roster. Click forward to see the 12 character we still want added to Dragon Ball FighterZ.