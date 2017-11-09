11 Movie Supervillains Who Were Very Bad At Being Bad

There have been some great supervillains in recent years--think Thor's Loki, Daredevil's Wilson Fisk, or Spider-man: Homecoming's Vulture. Nevertheless, one of the biggest complaints about modern superhero movies is that the villains are rarely as interesting as the heroes. Their evil plans are often very similar (destroying the Earth is a favorite) and too many superhero showdowns rely more on dazzling CGI and not enough on characterisation for their bad guys.

But which are the very worst? Let's take a look at some truly terrible movie supervillains--from inept plots to laughable costumes, this lot really need to find new jobs....