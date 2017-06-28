11 Games Missing From The SNES Classic Edition

The NES Classic Edition was a wildly popular console (in the short time it was available), so it comes as no surprise that Nintendo is back with the SNES Classic Edition, a 16-bit throwback console with 21 great games from the '90s. While the list of games is shorter on the SNES compared to the NES, it's arguably stronger, with explosive action games, cute Nintendo platformers, and epic-scale RPGs. The big shocker: the final version of the unreleased sequel Star Fox 2 will finally make its public debut.

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about the SNES Classic Edition, but as always, we're never satisfied: what about our personal favorite games that didn't make the cut? Not content to stew in silence, we've compiled a list of 11 games we wholeheartedly believe should have been included in the package, and the reasons they are not just good games, but classic SNES games.