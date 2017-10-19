10 Things To Do Immediately After Building Or Buying A PC

We still get an adrenaline rush whenever we complete a new build or unbox a fancy new system. All we want to do at that point is plug it in, punch the power switch, and make a beeline for our Steam library where plenty of gaming goodness awaits. But here’s the thing—if you want to get the most out of your shiny new PC, there are some things you should do at the outset.

Sure, you could ignore our advice and ride off into the sunset, but your PC might not perform at its peak. Worse yet, if there is a hardware issue, it could fly under the radar undetected until the most inopportune time. That’s a headache you can do without. By going through our new PC checklist, you can greatly reduce the chance of that happening, as well as make sure you are getting the most out of your system.