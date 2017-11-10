10 Star Wars Spin-Offs We Want To See

As expected, the Star Wars movies will keep coming out, as long as they keep making money. It was announced recently that director Rian Johnson, who is helming this December's Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, will be developing a new Star Wars trilogy, one that takes place in a new part of the galaxy that has yet to be explored. On top of that, we're also getting a new live-action TV series.

With the new trilogy will more than likely come new spin-off films, like Rogue One or 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. Exploring the vast reaches and history of the current SW universe, we have 10 ideas for solo films we'd love to see on the big screen, some of which have yet to be explored in the expanded universe.