10 Amazing Games You Probably Haven't Heard Of

For the past five years, Double Fine Productions and iam8bit have hosted a public indie festival called Day of the Devs in San Francisco. It's a public, free event where fans are encouraged to meet up with indie devs and try out a host of in-development projects.

This year, there were over 60 games at the show, and they ran the gamut from console titles, to VR experiences, to mobile games. We tried out as many as we could, and while there were a lot of wonderful games, we chose to highlight ten that particularly stood out and that otherwise might not be on your radar. Even though our list is small, the main takeaway is that it looks like 2018 is going to have a ridiculous number of amazing indie games.

Side note: Gang Beasts isn't part of this list because, while it's really fun you've probably already both heard of it and played it yourself. After all, we play it on our charity livestream almost every year, and we'll probably play it again during our upcoming 2017 charity event.