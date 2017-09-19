Zone Of The Enders VR Announced, Includes "Enhanced Graphics"

A virtual reality version of Konami's Zone of the Enders is on the way. Announced during Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing, Zone of the Enders VR will have "enhanced graphics" and support for 4K resolution. It also has new sound design, including "next-gen surround sound." Overall, Konami describes it as a way to "relive the odyssey from a new perspective." Players can also look forward to "brand new features," though they were not detailed.

Zone of the Enders VR will be out in Spring 2018 on PlayStation VR. It's being developed by Japanese gaming giant Cygames. Here is a trailer:

Other news from TGS 2017 is that Earth Defense Force 5 has a release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX is coming to PlayStation 4. Keep checking back for more.