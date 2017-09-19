Zone Of The Enders VR Announced For PS4 And PC, Includes "Enhanced Graphics"

A virtual reality version of Konami's Zone of the Enders is on the way. Announced during Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing, as reported by Japanese gaming outlet Famitsu, Anubis Zone of the Enders Mars is a remake of Zone of the Enders 2 that will have "enhanced graphics," support for 4K resolution, and is playable in VR.

It also has new sound design, including "next-gen surround sound" and Konami describes it as a way to "relive the odyssey from a new perspective." Players can also look forward to "brand new features," though these were not specifically detailed detailed.

Anubis Zone of the Enders Mars will be out in Spring 2018 on PlayStation VR and, according to Famitsu, is also coming to PC. It's being developed by Japanese gaming giant Cygames. Check out the trailer below.

According to Japanese gaming site Famitsu, Anu

Other news from TGS 2017 is that Earth Defense Force 5 has a release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX is coming to PlayStation 4. Keep checking back for more.