Zombies Ate My Neighbors And Sequel Coming To Modern Consoles This Summer

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel Ghoul Patrol are headed to modern consoles this summer, thanks to a collaboration between LucasArts, DotEmu, and Limited Run Games. The 16-bit cult classic isn't the most well-known game of its era, but it's considered an underappreciated game in some retro circles, and it hasn't been easily available on current-day consoles in quite a while.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors is a top-down shooter that is sometimes compared to the bonus levels from fellow SNES game Contra 3. Both it and its sequel were developed by Konami. The original game features more than 50 levels.

According to a press release, the two games will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 29. They will both include a modern save system, archival interviews with the original creators, achievements, and a two-player local co-op mode. The two games will be sold as one package titled Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, and it'll cost $15. They are based on the Super Nintendo versions of these games.