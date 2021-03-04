Zombieland VR Game Coming To Oculus Rift, Quest, Vive, And PSVR

Sony Pictures and XR Games have announced a new virtual reality game based on the Zombieland movies. Called Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever, the upcoming VR game will launch for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets in Spring 2021. The game will be released later for PlayStation VR.

"With this VR game, we're bringing the zombie apocalypse right to you in a totally new way while preserving the humor and wit of the hit movie franchise," Sony Pictures Entertainment SVP Jake Zim said. "Now Zombieland fans can feel what it's like to stare down an onslaught of Zombie hordes and make split-second gameplay decisions in order to blast their way to survival."

XR Games founder and CEO Bobby Thandi added, "The Zombieland world is a no-nonsense kind of place, and to this end, we've made one of the purest shooting games for VR. We handcrafted the content, upping replayability and incorporating mechanics from racing games such as time splits so you know exactly how well you're doing."

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever prioritizes speed, tasking you to shoot down waves of the undead as quickly as possible. Your score is dependent on how fast you clear a stage, which you can improve by performing special actions. Shooting a zombie in the head twice will temporarily slow down time to score extra hits on other zombies, for example.

The first Zombieland movie was released in 2009 and starred Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as a kind of thrown-together dysfunctional family that has to survive the zombie apocalypse. A sequel called Zombieland: Double Tap was released in 2019.