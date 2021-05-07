Zipline Saves Player From Certain Death In Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone matches can sometimes be met with bad decisions and death, but every now and then you're met with perfect happenstance. This seems to be the case for Reddit user WentzWagon420, who shared a funny clip of a zipline saving their life in a match of Warzone.

Ziplines are a great way to quickly traverse the landscape in Call of Duty: Warzone, especially for zipping up to get a rooftop advantage for some sniping. In this player's case, the zipline saved them from an enemy's finishing move.

A finishing move is a mechanic that allows a player to enter a third-person view to execute a fancy kill animation. This is performed by holding down the melee button as you approach an enemy, and the elaborate animation sequence will automatically trigger.

In what should have been certain death, the player is interacting with the zipline at the same time as the animation begins for the finishing move. The assassination attempt is cancelled, and the player is suddenly pulled to the top of the building for a surprising and hilarious getaway.

A finishing move often requires stealth and timing, and I'm sure his almost-assassinator was just as shocked at the escape. Surely this is going to be a rare occurrence not easily duplicated, but maybe you'll be near a Warzone zipline that can save your life.

However, fortune might not be on your side today, depending on which guns you prefer to use. Warzone's May 7 update includes nerfs to popular weapons such as the CR-56 AMAX and FARA 83 assault rifles.