Zenless Zone Zero Trailer From Genshin Impact Studio Debuts During Summer Game Fest

Hoyoverse--the studio behind Genshin Impact--has introduced a brand-new franchise during Summer Game Fest: Zenless Zone Zero, a third-person action game.

The game is set in an urban world called New Eridu, where players will live alongside creatures called Ethereals. These creatures emerge from an unknown universe via portals called Hollows, and they provide special magic called Ether that has helped humanity survive their onslaughts.

This futuristic urban action game is the next major new IP from #HoYoverse, this is Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN)! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/4gHszFmYyv — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

The trailer showed brand-new gameplay footage, highlighting the game's fast-paced action style as the player controls The Proxy, who enters the Hollows in order to hunt Etherals and gain Ether,

Zenless Zone Zero will be launching on PC and mobile devices, but Hoyoverse has not revealed the release date as of this writing. Hoyoverse revealed another new game during Summer Game Fest: Honkai Star-Rail, the latest game in the Honkai franchise.