Zelda Williams, Tommie Earl Jenkins Join Dystopian First-Person Adventure Game The Last Worker

Developer Wolf & Wood has announced new cast members for the upcoming first-person narrative adventure game The Last Worker, and they include The Legend of Korra's Zelda Williams and Death Stranding actor Tommie Earl Jenkins.

Williams--the daughter of Robin Williams--and Jenkins join the previously announced cast that includes Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, True Detective actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Clare-Hope Ashitey from Children of Men and David Hewlett from the Oscar-winning movie The Shape of Water.

A new trailer for The Last Worker, "End-Stage Capitalism," has also been released, showing off the game's dystopian world and letting you hear from the newly announced cast members.

The Last Worker will be playable at PAX East this weekend in Boston, Mass. at publisher Wired Productions' booth on the show floor. The game follows the story of humans struggling in an "increasingly automated world."

The game is written and directed by Jörg Tittel, whose company, Oiffy, is producing the game. Tittel said in a statement, "Working with such a stellar cast would be miraculous enough on a major feature film or series. But to have such world class actors lend their talent to an indie game must make me the luckiest man alive."

The Last Worker is scheduled for release this year across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. It's also coming to Meta Quest 2.