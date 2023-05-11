Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zonai Devices Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices are an assortment of items and tools. These are powered up by your Energy Cell. They're used for combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, or just downright silliness. Here's our guide to help you with the Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Zonai Devices in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai Device sources

You can find several Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices as you venture forth into the game world. Here are some notable types of locations:

General areas - In most cases in overworld locations, if an area can be traversed, the tools are just nearby. All you have to do is come up with a contraption.

Armories - Think of these as ruins in the Depths region where various Zonai Devices are just lying around.

Device Dispensers - These are large orbs that can have four to five different types of items. You'll need to place Zonai items, such as Zonai Charges or Large Energy Charges, to earn goodies. However, this is like a gacha machine, so the results are random, but they do come from that dispenser's selection pool.

Shrines - Shrines in the game tend to have Zonai Devices that are needed for puzzles. However, you won't be able to bring out those in your inventory. You have to rely on what you can find in the challenge areas.

Items from Device Dispensers might be random, but if one has something you need in its selection pool, you'll probably want to keep throwing your Zonaite Charges to get it.

Types of Zonai Devices

There are several other Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you use the Fuse mechanic, you can create a nifty effect when it's combined with a weapon. Alternatively, Ultrahand and Autobuild let you craft makeshift structures and even vehicles. In any case, we've categorized the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices based on their type or usage.

Traversal

These types of Zonai Devices are either ridden as potential vehicles, or are generally used for traversal and navigation purposes:

Plane - A trusty plane that's controlled by standing on certain spots (i.e. on the nose for a steep dive).

- A trusty plane that's controlled by standing on certain spots (i.e. on the nose for a steep dive). Balloon - Requires a constant flame so it can rise up. You can either place wood and flint that can be struck, ignite a torch and hold it, or attach a Flame Emitter facing upward.

- Requires a constant flame so it can rise up. You can either place wood and flint that can be struck, ignite a torch and hold it, or attach a Flame Emitter facing upward. Cart - A small vehicle that has wheels; can continuously move if it has a power source.

- A small vehicle that has wheels; can continuously move if it has a power source. Sled - Has a slick underside that lets it slide across surfaces.

- Has a slick underside that lets it slide across surfaces. Fan - Can either be used for quick gliding or attached to surfaces to make them hover/fly.

- Can either be used for quick gliding or attached to surfaces to make them hover/fly. Big Wheel - Used on large objects that can be turned into makeshift ATVs for rough terrain.

- Used on large objects that can be turned into makeshift ATVs for rough terrain. Small Wheel - Can be used on objects so they can move across flatter surfaces.

The reliable Balloon will help you reach areas that are farther up.

Projectiles

These Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices mainly shoot out projectiles or offensive effects. They're mainly used for combat:

Flame Emitter - Shoots a constant stream of flames.

- Shoots a constant stream of flames. Frost Emitter - Same as above, except it causes ice damage.

- Same as above, except it causes ice damage. Shock Emitter - Same as above, except it causes electric damage.

- Same as above, except it causes electric damage. Beam Emitter - Shoots a condensed beam of light that deals damage.

- Shoots a condensed beam of light that deals damage. Cannon - Requires a few seconds to charge before shooting out an AoE blast.

A steady stream from the Flame Emitter will prevent most foes from acting since they're getting roasted.

Platforms

These items are mainly used to add or support platforms and ledges:

Stabilizer - As the name implies, it will keep an attached structure perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

- As the name implies, it will keep an attached structure perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Hover Stone - When struck and activated, it can be moved around via Ultrahand, letting it stay in position in mid-air.

- When struck and activated, it can be moved around via Ultrahand, letting it stay in position in mid-air. Stake - Can be pushed through surfaces, including walls, where it'll remain stuck in place until it's repositioned.

Launchers

These items give you huge bursts of speed or sudden verticality:

Rocket - Gives a massive burst of speed before burning out; must be rotated, aligned, and attached to determine the object's general direction.

- Gives a massive burst of speed before burning out; must be rotated, aligned, and attached to determine the object's general direction. Time Bomb - Causes a huge AoE explosion (for offense); can be attached to shields for rapid shield-proc jumps.

- Causes a huge AoE explosion (for offense); can be attached to shields for rapid shield-proc jumps. Spring - Causes you to bounce high up if you're on one, or other items to bounce away if facing them.

Time Bombs deal decent damage, and they have a strong knockback effect as well.

Targeting

We've rarely used these items, though they tend to target hostiles efficiently:

Homing Cart - These will beeline straight for enemies, dealing low damage but distracting them well enough.

- These will beeline straight for enemies, dealing low damage but distracting them well enough. Zonai Head - Requires another device to be attached, though said device will automatically target a hostile. For instance, attaching a Flame Emitter will always make it point toward an enemy.

Utility

These are the other Zonai Devices with miscellaneous effects and uses:

Steering Stick - Placed on vehicles so you can steer them efficiently. This is a popular choice, since you can drive carts or fly planes.

- Placed on vehicles so you can steer them efficiently. This is a popular choice, since you can drive carts or fly planes. Portable Pot - Lets you cook food, as opposed to roasting them over an open fire or having to return to Lookout Landing's kitchen.

- Lets you cook food, as opposed to roasting them over an open fire or having to return to Lookout Landing's kitchen. Hydrant - Puts out fires and cleans gunk/sludge; if poured over lava, it will create solidified igneous rocks that act as makeshift platforms.

- Puts out fires and cleans gunk/sludge; if poured over lava, it will create solidified igneous rocks that act as makeshift platforms. Battery - Keeps all Zonai Devices powered until it's fully drained.

- Keeps all Zonai Devices powered until it's fully drained. Big Battery - Has more capacity and can power devices longer.

- Has more capacity and can power devices longer. Light - Emits a light to shine the way in dark areas.

- Emits a light to shine the way in dark areas. Mirror - Used to reflect light to solve related puzzles.

Batteries will run dry faster if there are more Zonai Devices that need to be powered constantly.

These are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices that we've found so far in the campaign. You'll be using them fairly often. To learn about various tips, you can head over to related articles regarding the Ultrahand mechanics, the Autobuild system, and the best early-game Fuses.