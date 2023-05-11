The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wingsuit or Glide Set is perfect for skydiving. You're bound to do this activity often, as you'll be heading to floating islands and regions overlooking the rest of the game world. Here's our guide to help you get the Wingsuit or Glide Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Wingsuit or Glide Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wingsuit or Glide Set can be found on three small islands in the sky region of the game world. To reach these areas, you'll need to interact with the Skyview Towers closest to them, or a landmark in the sky region. From there, you'll also need to navigate your way mid-air until you reach these areas.

You should see gigantic rotating pillars that are higher up. However, the goal is to head to the small floating island below those rotating pillars.

Head for the small floating island. Don't bother climbing all the way to the top of the pillars.

These are the locations that you need to go to:

Courage Island (Glide Shirt) - To the west of Lookout Landing, fairly close to Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower.

- To the west of Lookout Landing, fairly close to Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower. Bravery Island (Glide Pants) - This one is directly above the Great Hyrule Forest. The closest is Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower, but you have to get across other floating islands.

- This one is directly above the Great Hyrule Forest. The closest is Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower, but you have to get across other floating islands. Valor Island (Glide Mask) - Flying from the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower might not be enough. As such, your best bet is to use the Water Temple fast travel point. Then, you can create a DIY plane, balloon, or rocket craft.

These are where you'll find the Wingsuit/Glide Set armor pieces.

Now, just reaching those areas won't be enough to get the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wingsuit or Glide Set. First, you'll need to talk to the Zonai Construct in that location. They'll tell you about a skydiving ritual where you have to jump off and glide through all the green rings, eventually reaching the pool of water further down below.

Your first attempt in each area is just a practice run so you can see how it goes. Once you finish, you'll also unlock a Shrine in that place. (You can learn more about these challenges and puzzles in our Shrine locations guide.)

Your next attempt will be a time trial run and you have to offer one Zonai Charge. You have to complete the course within the time limit. If you're successful, you're given the Glide outfit from that particular island as a reward. You can also do another attempt to beat a record, which will net you a Large Zonai Charge.

The Valor Island time trial happens to be the most challenging since you'll have to squeeze through gaps between pillars, all with poor visibility due to clouds.

In any case, this is how you obtain the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wingsuit or Glide Set. These pieces improve your controls and strafing while in mid-air, allowing for smoother gliding and skydiving. Make the most out of these armor pieces as you explore the world.