Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Ultrahand Tips Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand is a tool that's central to exploration and traversal. You're going to use its functions, and make various oddities along the way. Here's our guide to help you with Ultrahand tips in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand is obtained relatively early in the campaign as you're going through the Great Sky Island starting area. Here are the things that you can do with it:

Grab (main action) - Activated by holding the L button and selecting the Grab action. Takes hold of an object/device, which can then be controlled in a variety of ways.

Lift, drop, and move - You can move the object in lateral directions by pressing the D-pad (i.e. up, down, forward, or backward).

Rotate - You can rotate the object by holding the R button and pressing the D-pad. This allows you to find a good alignment or orientation for it.

Attach (main action) - Press the A button to attach that object to another valid item or surface.

Attach rockets to valid surfaces or platforms. Once hit, they'll speedily move toward the direction that the rocket is facing.

Although the functions and controls might seem basic at first, all you need is for your imagination to run wild. Here are some examples:

Chests that are underwater can be grabbed and lifted.

Grab a door and lift it, then use the Rewind action to slow down time. This will let you pass through the door as it's stuck.

Attach logs to each other so you can move them all at the same time instead of one by one.

Attach logs/planks to create makeshift platforms or vehicles.

Add a battery to a device that powers up a vehicle so it can keep moving for prolonged periods.

Combine various Zonai Devices to craft something extraordinary, such as planes that let you drop bombs, carts that shoot blasts of lightning, or springs that launch anyone who comes near.

Determine the direction that a projectile is pointing at before it fires, such as rockets that will give a burst of speed toward an area.

Create ridiculous contraptions that allow you to bypass the intended puzzle mechanics.

Can't reach the other side? Why not make a contraption that lets you use your other traversal abilities to their fullest potential.

These are just some of the things that you can do with the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand mechanic. You can try these in conjunction with related concepts, such as Zonai Devices, the Autobuild system, and Fuse options.