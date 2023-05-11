Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - How To Get The Travel Medallion

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallions are highly important items that you can obtain during the course of your adventure. While you'll encounter the usual fast travel methods, these items will let you create your own teleportation circles on the world map. Here's our guide to help you with get Travel Medallions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Travel Medallions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallions, you'll have to proceed further with Robbie the Researcher's side quests. You can learn about these in our Purah Pad Camera and Sensor guide.

Once you're done with those steps, Robbie will tell you about his old lab in Akkala Highlands all the way to the northeast. Upon arriving there, you'll battle two Yiga Ninja enemies. After clearing the encounter, you should be able to enter the lab.

Robbie's old lab in Akkala Highlands is all the way at the northeastern tip of the map.

Inside, you'll find an NPC named Konba, who'll hand over the Ninja Armor, a chestpiece that increases your stealth capabilities. As for the Travel Medallion, you can pick it up from the chest next to the wooden board with a map. Return to Robbie in Hateno Village, and he'll hand over three Travel Medallions.

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallions can be found under the key items tab of your inventory screen. When selected, you can choose to place one on the exact spot where Link is standing.

The Travel Medallion is in the key items tab.

This will create a blue circle with glyphs, essentially creating an instant, customized fast travel point. This nifty function is quite important, as there are some hard-to-reach locations in the game world, further away from most Shrines and Skyview Towers. It's going to be a hassle in case you want to go back to those locations on foot or by gliding.

Now, even though you only have three Travel Medallions, you don't need to worry about wasting any of them. You can regain them by opening the world map and selecting the makeshift teleportation circle that you've created. Click on the "Collect Medallion" option and it will be returned back to your inventory.