Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Shrine Locations Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines present numerous challenges. Some will test your mettle in combat, while others can stump your brain due to puzzle mechanics. Here's our guide to help you with the Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrine locations

Shrine functions, rewards, and challenges

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines are akin to what you've seen before if you've played Breath of the Wild. They dot the entire countryside, and you can tackle them as you go along. They also act as fast travel points, speeding up the exploration. Moreover, you'll find Shrines in the Sky region, too.

Completing a Shrine challenge/task will net you a Blessing of Light. Once you have four of these orbs, you can talk to a Goddess Statue to choose a reward. You can pick either a single heart or a stamina segment.

Shrine challenges can be divided into the following categories:

Puzzles - By far the most plentiful, these will make use of various Zonai Devices and abilities, as well as your wit and creativity, as you try to reach the end goal.

Combat Training - These will teach you the basic mechanics. However, do take note that the open-world nature of the game means that you might only discover these mini-tutorials later.

Proving Grounds - Link will have no armor or weapons, and you have to rely on the tools in the arena. You'll have to defeat the Constructs that are guarding the place.

Rauru's Blessing - You only need to open the chest and claim the Blessing of Light.

Shrine Quests - As you explore, you might find Shrine Quests. These require you to complete a task or solve a riddle. Only then will the Shrine itself actually spawn. That Shrine may have its own challenge, or just Rauru's Blessing for a quick reward.

Shrine maps: Surface World

For our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines guide, we've opted to divide the Surface World into north and south portions. However, due to the layout of the game world, we've categorized them per region.

We'll also add some general info on what you can expect in the Shrine itself. In some cases, due to the complexity or trickiness of puzzles, that Shrine may have its own guide.

North Surface World Shrine map

These are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines in the northern portion of the Surface World.

Shrine map: North Surface World.

South Surface World Shrine map

These are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines in the southern portion of the Surface world.

Shrine map: South Surface World.

Hebra Shrines

Gatakis

Location: The main Shrine in Rito Village.

Objective: Use wind currents via updrafts and fans.

Orochium

Location: In the middle of a snowfield.

Objective: You'll drop down a few times so you can use Ascend.

Oromuwak

Location: Near the Fortress Geoglyph, surrounded by thorny vines that you need to burn.

Objective: Attach Zonai Rockets to reach new areas.

Sahirow

Location: Just east of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

Objective: Coming soon.

White Bird's Guidance (Shrine Quest)

Location: The very top of the huge rock formation in Rito Village.

Objective: Coming soon.

Tabantha Shrines

Mayausiy

Location: Found in the Forgotten Temple. You'll have to head here while doing the Geoglyphs/Dragon's Tears main quest .

Objective: Rotate jumbled stone blocks so they can fit in the puzzle design.

Hyrule Shrines

Ekochiu

Location: The main Shrine for the Woodland Stable.

Objective: Allow blocks to fall, then use Rewind so you can reach the top.

Ishodag

Location: Just northwest of Lookout Landing, before the bridge that leads to New Serenne Stable.

Objective: Use and attach fans to move vehicles.

Jiosin

Location: Right next to the Hyrule Field Chasm.

Objective: Use Ultrahand to rotate the object so that its shape matches the gaps.

Kamizun

Location: In the southern portion of Hyrule as you follow the main road from Lookout Landing.

Objective: Proving Grounds (Beginner) - Funnily enough, this is supposed to be the tutorial for beginners, and yet it's in the opposite direction (assuming you're heading to Hebra/Rito first).

Kikakin

Location: On a mountain range northwest of the Great Hyrule Forest.

Objective: Grab a Zonai Light to see in the dark.

Kiuyoyou

Location: On a grassy field further west of the Great Hyrule Forest.

Objective: Melt ice blocks using flames so they can be placed on floor switches.

Kyononis

Location: Smack dab in the center of the town ruins north of Lookout Landing.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn about basic melee combat actions, such as parrying, dodging, and Flurry Rush sequences.

Makurukis

Location: Along the southwestern portion of Hyrule Ridge.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn about archery and shooting enemies with your bow.

Mayachin

Location: Continue heading south past the Central Hyrule marker.

Objective: You'll plant stakes on surfaces, which should cause the large ball to bounce multiple times.

Musanokir

Location: The Korok hub in the Great Hyrule Forest; can only be accessed as you attempt to cleanse the Deku Tree .

Objective: Use the ball and chain devices to create swinging pendulums.

Runakit

Location: In the northwestern portion of Hyrule Ridge.

Objective: Use planks and plates so the ball can be moved across the rails.

Ryogok

Location: In the lower hills of the Great Plateau.

Objective: The idea is to attach objects so that they transfer the rotational force between two gears.

Serutabomac

Location: On one of the broken structures in the exterior of the floating Hyrule Castle.

Objective: Attach metal boards to create taller structures. These will let you use Ascend so you can reach the top.



Sinakawak

Location: The main Shrine for New Serenne Stable.

Objective: You'll use candles/braziers to make hot air balloons rise.

Sonapan

Location: At the other hilltop along Hyrule Ridge.

Objective: Move around blocks so you can use Ascend on higher ledges.

Tadarok

Location: You'll need to gain access to the Great Plateau while doing A Call From the Depths quest . Then, head to the southern snowfield. Check the cave next to the waterfall to find the Shrine.

Objective: You'll use fire, ice, and lightning on various types of blocks.

Tajikats

Location: This is the main Shrine for the Riverside Stable, which is southeast of Hyrule Field.

Objective: Combine/attach logs to create bridges or boats.

Teniten

Location: Along the road as you go south of the Central Hyrule marker.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn about how to throw weapons.

Tsutsu-Um

Location: This acts as the main Shrine for the Outskirt Stable, which is in the southwestern part of Hyrule.

Objective: You'll plant stakes along the wall to hold ledges and cause the ball to roll toward a certain direction.

Yamiyo

Location: At the eastern side of the town ruins near Lookout Landing.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn how to throw materials/items here.

Eldin Shrines

Isisim

Location: Once you arrive at YunoboCo HQ, check the eastern cave near it.

Objective: Proving Grounds (In Reverse) - The idea is to work your way from the back/top, which has fewer enemies.

Kisinona

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Foothill Stable, which is south of Death Mountain.

Objective: Attach two fans on opposite sides of the wheel and turn them on. Then, move close to the center of the wheel and use Ultrahan to grab one of the fans. Lean both thumbsticks toward the same direction, causing Link to rotate faster.

Marakuguc

Location: This acts as the main Shrine for Goron City.

Objective: Create large ATV-esque vehicles by attaching wheels to them, allowing you to cross the lava flows.

Sikukuu

Location: Along the trail heading to Death Mountain.

Objective: Use Rewind on the gears to cause the small balls to fall to the right spot.

Sitsum

Location: Upon reaching the summit of Death Mountain, you'll be able to tag this Shrine, which is on a lower ridge. Make sure you do this before heading back to Goron City, or you're gonna have to take another long trek just to return here.

Objective: Attach a Steering Stick to the ATV vehicle so you can drive across lava flows.

Timawak

Location: Overlooking the Bedrock Bistro (hot springs and restaurant).

Objective: The Hydrants that spew water will create igneous rock platforms that you can use to get across lava flows.

Akkala Shrines

Domizuin

Location: Upon reaching Akkala Span, which is southwest of Death Mountain, you can climb the bridge ruins. At the top of the tower, you'll find this Shrine.

Objective: There is a gigantic cube that can be rotated horizontally and vertically using separate controls. However, this will also change the orientation of the ledges that you need to use to climb to the top.

Gemimik

Location: Found in the northeastern portion of the region. This is the "swirly beach" where you'll discover the last Geoglyph/Dragon's Tear .

Objective: You'll need to power up a battery, which can then have a Flame Emitter attached. You'll have to light the braziers before water puts out the flames.

Igashuk

Location: Found in the main chamber of the Lomei Labyrinth, which is in the northeastern tip of the region.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Jochi-Iu

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for the East Akkala Stable.

Objective: Think of this as akin to Jenga or UNO Stacko. You'll need to remove blocks while preventing the ball from falling.

Kamatukis

Location: Found in the ravine of Deep Akkala.

Objective: Attach the large block so you can make a hammer pendulum, which will then hit the ball toward the target.

Mayachideg

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for the South Akkala Stable.

Objective: Proving Grounds (The Hunt) - Activate Homing Carts so they can damage and distract the enemy Constructs. While they're busy, look for other Zonai Devices, like the Cannon, to take them out.

Rasitakiwak

Location: Found in the southern tip of the Akkala region close to the border with Lanayru.

Objective: Proving Grounds (Vehicles) - You can ride on a larger vehicle to ram the Constructs.

Rasiwak

Location: Check the beach along the northeastern coast.

Objective: The idea is to use Ultrahand to push down the beach balls, which will make them bounce higher.

Sinatanika

Location: In the central portion of the region.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn how to use Sneakstrike, or your stealth attack.

Rock For Sale (Shrine Quest)

Location: Tarrey Town

Objective: Buy the green crystal and use the mine cart to bring it to the beam's target.

Lanayru Shrines

Apogek

Location: Found in the eastern side of the region; near the Secret Stone Geoglyph .

Objective: Use planes to carry the orbs to the destination.

Ihen-A

Location: Found in Mipha Court where you'll meet Sidon.

Objective: You'll want to use multiple Hover Stones to create ledges or serve as foundation for other objects that you can climb.

Jikais

Location: Southeast of the Mount Lanayru summit.

Objective: Move blocks around, but make sure you have something above you that you can target with your Ascend ability.

Jonsau

Location: Found in the middle of the Lanayru Wetlands.

Objective: Use Ultrahand to push the beach balls deeper into the water, causing them to bounce higher into the air.

Mogawak

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Zora's Domain.

Objective: You'll make use of various contraptions, such as battery-powered devices and chains that you can target with Rewind.

Morok

Location: On a small floating island to the southwest of Lanayru Wetlands.

Objective: Use springs and push blocks to get to the top.

Tukarok

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Wetland Stable, which is west of Lanayru Wetlands.

Objective: Use platforms and wheels that can travel along raised bars.

Zakusu: The High Spring and the Light Rings

Location: You'll receive this quest from an NPC named Nazbi, just below the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower .

Objective: The riddle pertains to a key-shaped floating island, which you can reach by using the nearby Skyview Tower. From there, clear the time trial challenge as you go down the snowy pass. You can try to Shield Surf as you're dropping down by holding ZL and pressing B.

Necluda Shrines

Bamitok

Location: If you've been doing the Lurelin Village side quests , you'll likely hear your Purah Pad Sensor pinging you about a nearby Shrine. Follow the sound and you'll reach Mount Dunsel Cave. In the deeper recesses, you'll find this Shrine.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Jiukoum

Location: Slightly southeast of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Objective: You'll use stone boards to cross rails. However, the third part can be a little annoying, as you need to place an extra movable board-cart before the one you're riding falls off. We just ended up creating a structure that lets Link cast Ascend.

Makasura

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Kakariko Village.

Objective: The idea is to use the L-shaped structures as overhangs so you can climb. In the final part, you'll use it as a catapult so Link can get across the chasm.

Marari-In

Location: You'll want to clear the pirate hideout in Eventide Island, which is all the way at the southeastern tip of the world. Then, at the top of the ship, use the boards to get across the spike-filled wall.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayahisik

Location: Once Robbie gives you the Purah Pad Sensor in Hateno Village, you'll detect this Shrine in the cave below the lab.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Sifumim

Location: Found in the southeastern portion of the region. This acts as the main Shrine for Lurelin Village .

Objective: Proving Grounds (Flow) - There are a couple of water-filled sections that Constructs are guarding. You can do headshots with your bow to knock them into the water.

Zanmik

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Hateno Village.

Objective: Attach boards to the giant gear, then attach metal balls to said boards. You can then spin the gear so at least one of the balls ends up at the topmost ledge.

Gerudo Shrines

Irasak

Location: Found along the desert's sand dunes. You'll want to use one of the pillars from the light triangle puzzle (part of the main quest), then glide to get past the quicksand.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayatat

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Kara Kara Bazaar.

Objective: Attach Steering Sticks to Zonai Sleds, allowing you to drive across quicksand.

Rotsamamu

Location: Found in the Highlands next to a Yiga Clan Hideout.

Objective: Place boards and blocks on seesaws so one side rises.

Soryatonog

Location: Acts as the main Shrine for Gerudo Town.

Objective: Use Fans to blow away the sand and reveal the objects and chests that you need.

Shrine maps: Sky World

For the Sky World, we've also divided them into north and south portions (with the Great Sky Island starting area belonging to the southern portion). Take note that you'll need to progress further in the campaign to access some areas. Likewise, we've further subdivided some of these based on related themes. For instance, we have a category for the Shrines that are unlocked as you're getting the Wingsuit.

North Sky World Shrine map

These are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines in the northern portion of the Sky world.

Shrine map: North Sky World.

South Sky World Shrine map

These are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines in the southern portion of the Sky world.

Shrine map: South Sky World.

Great Sky Island Shrines

There are four Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines to be discovered as you're exploring the Great Sky Island starting area. All of these teach you abilities that you'll use throughout the game.

Ukouh

Location: Northern portion of the Great Sky Island.

Objective: This is where you'll learn the Grab/Attach command for the Ultrahand.

In-Isa

Location: Western portion of the Great Sky Island.

Objective: This is where you'll learn the Fuse ability.

Gutanbac

Location: Northern portion of the Great Sky Island.

Objective: This is where you'll learn the Ascend ability.

Nachoyah

Location: Southern portion of the Great Sky Island; directly above where you started the game.

Objective: This is where you'll make use of the Rewind ability.

Wingsuit-related Shrines

There are three Shrines that are unlocked as you're doing the skydiving time trial challenges for the Wingsuit. Simply pass through all the rings during your practice runs, and their respective Shrines should appear.

Taunhiy

Location: Courage Island - Tabantha Sky Archipelago.

Objective: Combat Training - You'll learn about aiming with your bow while in mid-air to slow down time.

Simosiwak

Location: Bravery Island - North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Objective: Proving Grounds (Lights Out) - You'll have to battle Constructs in the dark. There are light sources that you can use though.

Sihajog

Location: Valor Island - South Lanaryu Sky Archipelago.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Sky Crystal Beam-related Shrines

These Shrines will only be formed after you bring the green crystal in the distance. The beam will let you know the general location, but you need to think of ways to return it to the target area.

Ganos

Location: Tabantha Sky Crystal - The crystal can be pulled away from a Flux Construct.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Josiu

Location: North Necluda Sky Crystal - The two floating islands are separated by a huge gap. You can think of contraptions, such as several boards that are attached together, or a rocket-powered platform, so you can bring the crystal to the other side.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayam

Location: North Hyrule Sky Crystal - The crystal can be pulled out of a Flux Construct.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayanas

Location: South Lanayru Sky Crystal - The crystal is on another floating island that's high up.

Objective: Coming soon.

Light Puzzle Shrines

As you explore the Sky World, you'll find more Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines. However, you have to solve the Light Puzzles in those areas. These are done by reflecting the beams with Zonai Mirrors until the way is open.

Ga-Ahisas

Location: Lightcast Island (Tabantha Sky Archipelago) - Use the beam from the tower so that it passes all the way through the cavern below.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayasiar

Location: Starview Island (North Gerudo Sky Archipelago) - This requires you to reach the "Death Star" (i.e. a gigantic orb in the sky). Inside, you'll redirect the beam to hit the target.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

General Shrines

These other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines are found in the Sky World. There are no specific puzzle requirements to unlock them. However, in some cases, you do need to progress a bit further in the campaign (i.e. regional main quests) just to gain access to these locations.

Ijo-O

Location: West Hebra Sky Archipelago.

Objective: Coming soon.

Joku-Usin

Location: Faron Thunderhead Isles - You'll reach this while going through Thunderhead Isles as part of the main quest.

Objective: Proving Grounds (Short Circuit) - This one is all about grabbing Shock Fruits or Shock Emitters, and using them to defeat Construct foes.

Joku-U

Location: Faron Thunderhead Isles - This is at the end of the Thunderhead Isles portion of the main quest.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Kahatanaum

Location: Hebra Rising Island Chain - You'll come across this Shrine as part of the Hebra region main quest. You'll need to progress a bit further until you're going across the floating rocks to reach the tornado.

Objective: Rauru's Blessing.

Mayaumekis

Location: Hebra Rising Island Chain - You'll come across this Shrine a little bit after Kahatanaum.

Objective: Coming soon.

Kadaunar

Location: Eldin Canyon Sky - Use fan-powered carts to reach the floating island.

Objective: Use Hydrants to create igneous rock platforms. These will let you cross the lava flows.

Igoshon

Location: Lanayru Wellspring Island - Found as you're going through the main quest in Lanayru.

Objective: Use water orbs to rise up further, then dash and glide to the next one. You may also use Ultrahand to grab and reposition orbs.

There are certainly more Shrines to find and complete in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We'll continue updating this article in due course, so stay tuned.