Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Kakariko Ring Ruins Trip Through History Quest Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village are mysterious stone slabs and structures that fell from the sky. Believed to be Zonai in origin, various researchers have wondered if they hold a secret. Here's our guide to help you complete A Trip Through History via the Ring Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Ring Ruins and Trip Through History guide

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ring Ruins and A Trip Through History quest can be started by talking to an NPC named Bugut, who's chilling in the center of Kakariko Village.

Kakariko Village is southeast of Lookout Landing.

Bugut says that four of the Ring Ruins are way up high, and he doesn't want to climb them. As such, it's up to you to head to those locations.

Your main goal is to find a tablet in each Ring Ruin, then read the booklet that has research notes and translations. We've marked down these locations on the map below:

Kakariko Village Ring Ruins map.

In most cases, the task is fairly straightforward. However, there are two locations (in the southwest and northwest), where you have to put in some extra effort:

Southwest - You have to clear the Bokoblins in the area before you can access the room with the stone slab.

Northwest - The NPC is sleeping, and you need to obtain a Hearty Truffle to wake them up. There's one behind the waterfall at the edge of the village. Still, you can skip this part if you've already found a Hearty Truffle through other means.

You'll need a Hearty Truffle to wake up this NPC.

In any case, once you're done, talk to Bugut. This will complete the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ring Ruins side quest. One more thing to add is that there's yet another stone slab in the Ring Ruins, which is unreachable through normal means. For that, you'll need to progress further in the campaign, as that's also tied to a main quest.

As of the time of this writing, we're not sure if this side quest has to be done before that main quest objective becomes available. In any case, if you're curious about that part, you can head over to our Fifth Sage guide.