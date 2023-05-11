Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rupees Guide - How To Make Money

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rupees act as the game's main currency. Naturally, you'll want to have more than enough to cover any expenses. Here's our guide to help you earn more money and Rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to earn more money and Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are several ways to earn extra money and Rupees in The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Feel free to try out the methods which work best for you.

Find Blupees near caves

Blupees are small Bubbulfrogs that are found near the entrances to caves. They'll also help you earn more Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rupees and money. That's because they'll drop coins whenever they're hit. As such, it's mostly a matter of catching up to them.

While you'll mostly find at least one Blupee near a cave, there are those that house several of these creatures. One example is Satori Mountain Cave a short distance to the southwest of Lookout Landing. These creatures tend to respawn after several days have passed in-game, too.

Smack around those Blupees so they drop coins.

Sell stuff you don't need

As is the case with most adventure games and RPGs, you're bound to loot a lot of items and materials. However, you'll actually just use a select few of these, such as fruits that apply elemental effects, some food necessary for attack boosts and healing, and materials that can be attached to weapons for fusion effects.

The rest that you don't deem important can be sold to vendors in towns by picking the "buy my stuff" or related dialogue options. You'll be able to sell materials, food, and armor pieces. Just don't hand out your gems to random people (as we'll note below).

Sell gems to Ramella

After finishing the quests in Eldin/Death Mountain, you should meet an NPC by the name of Ramella in Goron City. A traveling trader, she cites that it's good to see how business is picking up once more. She'll then ask you to sell your gems to her (i.e., topazes, rubies, and the like). But these need to be done in-bulk (i.e., if 10 are required, then you need to have 10 in your inventory). Her prices tend to be 20 percent better compared to most vendors.

Selling items to vendors instead of hoarding them is often a good idea.

Complete the Eventide Island plane challenge

Eventide Island is in the southeastern corner of the map. Beside it is a small, donut-shaped landmass. Head to the top and you'll find two researchers who want to test out their Zonai plane, and they'll pay you if you aid them.

The idea is to stand in the center of the plane, then walk to the left or forward to make it veer in those directions. You'll want to make it land dead center of the target location, all without falling off. If you do it right, the researchers will be happy. Each challenge attempt costs 20 Rupees. But, since you'll earn 100 Rupees for a near-perfect landing, you should have 80 Rupees each time.

Land as close to the center as possible to earn a lot of Rupees.