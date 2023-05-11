Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Lurelin Village Quest Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lurelin Village quest chain tells you of the town's fate after repeated attacks by pirates. However, you can make a difference by taking out the hostiles and aiding the townspeople with repairs. Here's our guide to help you complete the Lurelin Village Restoration Project and related quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Lurelin Village Restoration Project in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ruffian-Infested Village

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lurelin Village Restoration Project has a pre-requisite quest called Ruffian-Infested Village. To start it, make your way to the location, which is close to the southeastern tip of the world map. There, next to a Shrine overlooking the area, you'll talk to Rozel and Bolson.

When you're ready, head to the beach and the pirate ship to clear out the Bokoblin and Moblin enemies. There are a couple dozen of them, so take your time. Any death incurred will cause you to restart this encounter from the beginning. To make things easier, you could use some companion abilities, like Yunobo's or Ruji's, which have knockback effects. If foes end up in the water, they'll drown and die.

Gallery Left: Lurelin Village location; Right: Monster Forces battle.

Lurelin Village Restoration Project: Lumber and Hylian Rice

After the monster forces have been defeated, Rozel and Bolson will thank you. Sadly, because of all the damage, the people might not be able to recover. Thankfully, Bolson has an idea. This starts the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lurelin Village Restoration Project proper. Your first task is to collect Lumber and Hylian Rice:

Lumber - You need to cut down trees with thicker trunks. Not the palm trees at the beach, but the ones on the surrounding hills. Watch out for some that turn out to be evil ents. Anyway, chop down the trees using bladed weapons like swords or axes, but don't strike them anymore once they're on the ground. Once you have enough, use Ultrahand to attach them all, then bring the entire lump back to Bolson.

- You need to cut down trees with thicker trunks. Not the palm trees at the beach, but the ones on the surrounding hills. Watch out for some that turn out to be evil ents. Anyway, chop down the trees using bladed weapons like swords or axes, but don't strike them anymore once they're on the ground. Once you have enough, use Ultrahand to attach them all, then bring the entire lump back to Bolson. Hylian Rice - Hylian Rice can sometimes drop as you're cutting grass, but this is completely random. If you still need more, you can buy it from vendors. There's also the shop in Hateno Village, which is further northeast. You might as well go there if you haven't done so already, as it's where you can obtain Purah Pad upgrades.

Gallery Left: Lumber collection; Right: Hylian Rice vendor.

Repairing the buildings

Next, Bolson will ask you to help repair several damaged buildings. Most of these have similar tasks in mind:

In one building, you have to climb up, then use Ultrahand to grab and lift the debris, such as planks and other objects.

For the other buildings, you'll need to cut down straight pine tree trunks, then slot them into position.

Most repair-oriented tasks tend to follow similar instructions.

Rewards

After you're finished with all the tasks, you'll complete the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lurelin Village Restoration Project. There are various rewards here:

Each village building that you repair will lead to that building's owner thanking you. You'll then receive various items.

The inn will let you sleep for free. You may also use one Rock Salt for a buff-tastic bath.

One side quest nets you the Island Lobster Shirt, which has low defense, but adds heat resistance.

The restaurant chef will give you an assortment of dishes, allowing you to learn their recipes. You'll get a new one after a few days have passed in-game.

Lastly, the treasure house has a simple minigame of sorts where you pick a chest that nets you a monster material as a reward. You can have another go at it since the owner likes Roasted Porgy. You can get some by finding Porgy fish at the beach, then cooking it over an open fire (not in a pot).