Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - How To Fast Travel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fast travel methods allow for speedy methods of exploring the game world. By going back and forth in certain areas, you'll be able to reach new locations with ease. Here's our guide to help you with the fast travel mechanics in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fast travel methods

There are a few Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fast travel methods that become available during the course of your playthrough. Once available, you can open the world map and select a spot by pressing the "A" button on your gamepad.

Likewise, it's worth noting that, barring a few exceptions, you'll be able to fast travel to unlocked locations whenever you please. You can do this while you're idle in town, diving through the clouds, swimming, and more.

Once the function becomes available, simply open the world map and select the location where you'd like to teleport to.

Shrines - While exploring the Great Sky Island starting area, you'll enter various Shrines to learn new abilities. You'll notice blue circles that appear on the ground in front of each Shrine. Then, once you're almost done with that part of the game, you're informed that those circles act as fast travel points. From there, you'll be able to fast travel from any Shrine that you've previously "tagged" (i.e., touch the green glyph to make it appear on your map).

Skyview Towers - Once you've interacted with each Skyview Tower's respective terminal, you'll unlock that structure's teleporter, which will fill your map with details about the surrounding surface and sky regions. Since these will toss you straight up into the sky, you'll be able to see nearby landmarks and glide to them. You can learn more in our Skyview Tower locations guide.

Lightroots - The Chasm is the underground world in the game, almost as big as the surface region. While completely shrouded in darkness, there are glimmering spots called Lightroots. These are large tree bulbs with a yellowish glow. Once you reach one, interact with the stem to unlock place as a fast travel point. Moreover, Lightroots will reveal a portion of that area in the Chasm. Any hearts debuff you take from the Gloom debuff will also be dispelled. You can learn more in our Chasm overview guide.

Travel Medallions - The last Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fast travel method is the Travel Medallion. This special function is unlocked by completing Robbie's tasks. You're then given three of these items, which you can place on your current spot. Once you plop one down, it'll act as a fast travel point, and you can even recover it in case you'd want to use it on another location. You can learn more in our Travel Medallions guide.

The Chasm is dark and full of terrors, but Lightroots help you along the way.