Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - How To Upgrade The Energy Cell

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Energy Cell is an important facet in your journey as Link. It determines how much capacity you have to power Zonai Devices, like a battery of sorts. Here's our guide to help you increase your Energy Cell battery in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Resources: Zonaite, Zonai Charges, and Crystallized Charges

The Energy Cell key item is acquired early on while you're going through the Great Sky Island starting area. Whenever a Zonai Device is active, this bar will slowly get depleted to power it up, though it also recharges over time. Now, before we discuss how to increase the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Energy Cell capacity, let's talk about certain materials:

Zonaite - Raw materials mined from ores, many of which are found in the Depths region. You can visit any Forge location in the Depths to refine Zonaite. Regular Zonaite can be converted into regular Zonai/Crystallized items, whereas Large Zonaite can be turned into large Zonai/Crystallized items.

Zonai Charges - Think of these as the resource used to add more Energy Cell battery power, a bit like refilling the meter. Imagine something comparable to food in that it can "heal" your Energy Cell.

Crystallized Charges - This is the resource used to increase Energy Cell battery capacity, essentially adding a bar to the meter. Imagine these as Blessings of Light in that they can net you an additional "heart," but for your Energy Cell.

Forges in the Depths region let you convert raw Zonaite into either type of charge material.

Increasing your Energy Cell battery capacity

To increase your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Energy Cell battery, you'll need to visit a Crystal Refinery location. There's one in the southern portion of the Great Sky Island next to Nachoyah Shrine.

However, the best option is the one near Lookout Landing, as it's your main hub for most of the campaign. Simply check the northern entrance of Lookout Landing to find a rock formation, then use your Ascend ability to reach the top.

The Construct in Refineries will increase your Energy Cell meter by one bar for every 100x Crystallized Charges you own.

For each Energy Cell bar, you'll need 100x Crystallized Charges. Due to resource conversions, you'll also have the same amount if you have:

5x Large Crystallized Charge

1x Huge Crystallized Charge

Tell the Construct to make the necessary upgrade, and you'll receive an additional bar depending on how many charges you currently have. This is how you ensure that your Zonai Devices continue to run and remain powered up.