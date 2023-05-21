Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Shield Surf Easy Item Dupe Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a couple of item dupe methods making the grounds recently. With these, you can amass a lot of materials and armaments. Still, there exists an even faster technique. Here's our guide to help you with the Shield Surf exploit for a very easy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item dupe method.

How to do the Shield Surf item dupe method in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item dupe method that's more well-known is the one involving arrow attachments, dropping your bow, and having to press the pause button twice rather quickly. This can be a hit-or-miss for some folks, and definitely a cause of frustration for others. Thankfully, there's a quick and easy method that's just been discovered.

While we can't say who was the first player to have discovered this method, we did find a video courtesy of YouTuber PieBen.

Never run out of Silver Lynel materials ever again.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item dupe method using Shield Surf

Here's what you need for the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item dupe method using Shield Surf:

Equip a shield, of course.

Have an item that you want to make copies of (at least one).

Have a different item that you only have one of. Let's call this "Solo Item" as a reference.

Make sure the item you want to dupe is at the bottom/last slot in your materials inventory. You can do this by dropping all of that item, then picking them back up. Beware, however, since having more than 20 items cluttered on the ground will cause some of them to disappear.

When you're ready, go and Shield Surf. This is done by holding ZL, pressing X to jump, then pressing A.

In the middle of your Shield Surf animation, open your materials inventory. Then, hold "Solo Item" in your hand, plus the actual item that you want to duplicate.

When you land on the ground, the items will be dropped. However, if you check your inventory, the original stuff you had earlier is still there.

Shield Surf, then open your inventory. Hold the solo item, then the actual stuff you want to dupe.

This is currently the fastest item dupe method in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You no longer need to worry about dropping bows or pausing/unpausing rapidly. Likewise, you can obtain multiple copies in a single action.

Still, there are some caveats. Here are some tips to consider:

As mentioned earlier, having too many items cluttering the ground will cause some to disappear. Make sure you pick up the ones you duped to avoid mishaps.

If you want to speed things up a bit, avoid picking up the "Solo Item/s" that you're using for this trick until you're done with your "duping batch." Otherwise, you'd have to drop the duped material over and over to force it back to the bottom of the inventory tab.

Shields will lose durability when you Shield Surf. You might want to equip throwaway decayed variants to avoid wasting the ones you need for combat. Alternatively, just Fuse two Hylian Shields together.

This exploit works on almost all materials. Here are some examples: Diamonds and other gems can be sold for a lot of rupees. Large Zonaite can be converted into Large Crystallized Charges for your Energy Cell upgrades. Although you can't do this for Zonaite Devices (they're part of a separate inventory tab), the dupe works on Large Zonaite Charges. You can then place these in Device Dispensers to get the tool you want. Silver Lynel materials and other enemy drops can be Fused onto weapons or shields. Star Fragments and other rare resources are necessary for upgrades. Avoid: Insects, fairies, and lizards - They will fly or scurry away.



In any case, there might be other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item dupe methods just waiting to be discovered.