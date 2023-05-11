Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Deku Tree And Hyrule Forest Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Deku Tree has a plight on its own. Due to the emergence of a terrible evil and the eruption of Gloom from the Depths, the surrounding woods has become shrouded in mist. Here's our guide to help you cleanse the Deku Tree and Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains minor spoilers.

How to cleanse the Deku Tree and Great Hyrule Forest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Entering the Lost Woods in Great Hyrule Forest

At the moment, we're uncertain as to the key trigger to cleanse the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Deku Tree and Great Hyrule Forest. Although we did complete this task, we can't say if it's available right from the get-go, or if further progression in the main campaign is required.

What we do know is this: the Lost Woods or Great Hyrule Forest can be found north of Lookout Landing and the floating Hyrule Castle. Further beyond that, there's the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower, which overlooks the forest itself. However, if you look at the area, it's covered in fog.

Gallery Left: Great Hyrule Forest mists; Right: Minshi Woods Chasm.

Any attempt to land in the vicinity or go through the mists will cause your character to be respawned back to a previous location. As such, here's what we did:

We approached the forest via the southeastern road.

A Korok told us about a Chasm in Minshi Woods, which was back the way we came.

We dove down into the Minshi Woods Chasm.

The Chasm area

From Minshi Woods Chasm, you should meet several Koroks along the path. Here are some important things to remember:

Follow the Lightroots that guide you along the way.

When you reach an area called Korok Grove, watch out since a Gloomy Hands monster will spawn. You could just use a balloon to bypass it before gliding to the next Lightroot.

Near one of the Lightroots, you'll find the bottom of a pillar. You can use your Ascend ability here. This will take you to the center of Korok Forest. All the Koroks here are quiet since the Deku Tree is suffering from corruption.

Gallery Left: Hyrule Forest Chasm section; Deku Tree Chasm.

Boss fights to cleanse the Deku Tree

Now, it's time to finish our task to cleanse the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Deku Tree and Great Hyrule Forest. The goal is to head inside the trunk/main area, where you'll find a small pit that leads to the Deku Tree's own Chasm. Be ready for a fight when you reach the bottom of the pit.

The first encounter is against a Gloomy Hands monster. Try to freeze it if you can, all while breaking out of its grab attacks.

Once it dies, you'll have to take on Phantom Ganon. His attack patterns are similar to what you've seen in the main quest encounter (assuming you've done that part already). The difference here is that you're only up against one. Wait for the specter to lunge toward you, then dodge its blow so you can counter with a Flurry Rush.

Gallery Left: Gloomy Hands fight; Right: Phantom Ganon fight.

Rewards and new stuff

Once you've defeated Phantom Ganon, don't forget to pick up its Gloom weapons. The melee weapons will cause the Gloom debuff if used as is, but you can negate that by picking a different armament as your main item, then using Fuse on the Gloom weapon.

In any case, you should have cleansed the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Deku Tree and Great Hyrule Forest by now. Here's what you'll notice:

Koroks inside the hub area will sell some mushrooms and various items.

You can sleep for free on the bed.

Hestu will make this his permanent location, as he'll no longer be in Lookout Landing.

There are various Korok Seeds to find, sidequests to do, and Shrine challenges to tackle.

The Deku Tree will also tell you about something that might be important in your journey.