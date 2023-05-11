Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Purah Pad Camera And Sensor Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Purah Pad Camera and Sensor are important functions to have as you're progressing through the campaign. With these tools, you'll be able to take note of important landmarks, as well as track the items that you need. Here's our guide to help you get the Purah Pad Camera and Sensor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Purah Pad Camera

The Purah Pad acts as your main interface tool in the game. It's got your quest log, world map, photo album, and more. And, yes, it does resemble a Nintendo Switch, because why not?

Anyway, to get the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Purah Pad Camera, you'll need to talk to Josha and Robbie, the researchers in Lookout Landing. They're just below the walkway where you'll find Purah. If there's no prompt related to the Camera, then you'll need to progress the main quest further, at least until after you've spoken to Captain Hoz in the Gatehouse.

Assuming you've done that already, talk to Josha and Robbie. You're told about how they're investigating the Depths/Chasm, the underground region that's just as huge as the surface world. Robbie will head there now, so make your way south until you reach the Hyrule Field Chasm. You can't miss it, as it's a hole in the ground with a blood-red substance called "Gloom" that's seeping out.

Jump down Hyrule Field Chasm to search for Robbie.

Jump down the Chasm and talk to the explorer to learn about various facets. You'll hear of mechanics such as how Gloom will "lock" your maximum hearts to prevent you from fully healing, as well as Lightroots that guide the way. You can learn more in our Depths and Chasms overview guide.

In any case, your goal now is to follow the nearby Lightroots until you reach Robbie. Once you've spoken to him, he'll tell you about the Camera function. This can be done by holding the L button and selecting the Camera. Take a photo of the statue, just like he told you, and you'll complete the objective.

Return to Lookout Landing and Robbie will mention some other Purah Pad upgrades, as well as his lab in Hateno Village. However, even if you visit that location early on, he won't be there yet...

Take a photo of the statue to complete Robbie's request.

How to get the Purah Pad Sensor for Shrines

Now, for the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Purah Pad Sensor, you'll really need to make Robbie go to Hateno Village. To do this, you must progress the main quest further. As of the time of this writing, we can't confirm if this occurs after finishing your first regional main quest on the surface (i.e. the Wind Temple in Hebra), or after you finish the first main quest in the Depths (i.e. clearing your initial encounter with Master Kohga).

Still, you should talk to Josha, and she'll say that her research has been progressing steadily. Once you speak to Robbie afterward, he'll say that his job is done, and he'll head back to his lab. From there, it's time to go to Hateno Village in Necluda, which is southeast of Lookout Landing.

It's gonna be a long trek to reach Hateno Village.

Upon reaching the town, you'll see a building on a hilltop in the distance. That's the Ancient Lab where you'll find Robbie. He'll tell you about upgrading your Purah Pad with a Sensor that can detect Shrines. You'll then see a radar in the bottom-right corner of your screen, telling you that a Shrine is nearby.

To complete this task, make your way outside and head down the slope below the lab. There, you'll find Retsam Forest Cave, and inside you'll spot a Shrine. Return to Robbie and your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sensor for Shrines will be ready.

Enter Retsam Forest Cave using the Sensor's Shrine detection capabilities.

How to get and use the Purah Pad Sensor+ for farming

But, you're not done yet. You could actually get an upgraded version called the Sensor+. This is highly important, as it's how you'll be able to farm various items. For this task, simply take a photo of five different creatures to fill out your Compendium. If you're done with this objective, Robbie will reward you with the upgrade.

Set a target for the Sensor+ so you can farm materials more efficiently.

To use the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sensor+, simply open your map and press the Y button. Then, instead of Shrines, choose a target item or enemy from your Compendium. As long as you've got a photo of that object or creature, it can be tracked. This is how you can pinpoint locations when farming specific items in the game, such as Spicy Peppers.

Lastly, since Robbie has been handing out various upgrades, you might as well get the Travel Medallions. These items let you create your own fast travel points.