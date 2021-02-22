Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Zelda: Skyward Sword Is #1 Switch Seller On Amazon Despite Grumbling Over $60 Price

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword might not be everyone's favorite Zelda, but it can still move units, even at full price for a 10-year-old game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is currently the top-selling game on Amazon's Nintendo Switch charts. While this isn't exactly surprising, given that it's an enhanced re-release of an entry in the beloved Zelda series, many fans did complain about the game's $60 price tag after its reveal at the February Nintendo Direct. Fellow re-release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is second on the charts, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As a company, Nintendo is well-known for keeping its games at full price years after they came out. For example, 2017's Zelda: Breath of the Wild still sells for $60 new at Amazon, though the price is currently discounted to $50. That said, that doesn't mean that fans are happy about paying $60 for a HD re-release of a 10-year-old game. Though it received favorable reviews on its original Wii release, Skyward Sword generally has a reputation as one of the lesser entries in the series.

Some fans were hoping to see other Zelda games ported to the Switch, such as the Wii U re-release of Wind Waker, or the early Wii entry Twilight Princess, or perhaps all three in a bundle. This wasn't a particularly outlandish expectation, given that Nintendo just did something similar with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which packed together three 3D Mario games. That said, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is only available until March 31, so if you're looking to snag it, you better get a move on.

The Skyward Sword port comes to Switch on July 16. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the series--since the original Legend of Zelda released in 1986--and it's possible that there's more announcements to come from Nintendo.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | Nintendo Direct

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Nintendo Switch
