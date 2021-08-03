Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Theme Coming To Tetris 99 This Weekend

Nintendo is holding a new Maximus Cup event in Tetris 99 this weekend. The competition runs from August 6-9 and gives you a chance to unlock a brand-new in-game theme based on the recently released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Like most previous Maximus Cups, this weekend's event is point-based. You'll earn points based on how well you place each round, with the Skyward Sword theme unlocking once you've amassed at least 100 points total. The theme is based on Skyward Sword's key art, with music and sound effects from the game playing while you compete. You can see the new theme in action below.

The Skyward Sword Maximus Cup event begins at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET on August 6 and runs until 11:59 PM PT on August 9 (2:59 AM ET on August 10). You can read more details about the event on Nintendo's website.

Tetris 99 is free to download and play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and you need to have a subscription to participate in its Maximus Cup events. Individual memberships cost $4 USD for one month, $8 USD for three months, and $20 USD for one year. Nintendo also offers a $35 USD annual family plan that covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts.

Tetris 99 is developed by Arika, which also worked on Pac-Man 99--a similar battle royale-style classic that's free to download for Switch Online members. Bandai Namco recently announced that Pac-Man 99 surpassed four million downloads, and the game will receive additional themes and updates in the future.