Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Lanaryu Desert Heart Piece Locations

We've compiled the locations of every piece in the Lanaryu Desert region below. As a note, some Heart Pieces are linked to Goddess Cubes, which are artifacts that reveal a treasure chest in the Sky region upon hitting them. In this guide, we've noted the cube's location instead of where it ends up, as Fi will reveal that information to you once the chest appears.

Lanayru Desert: Northeast Section

The dry nature of the desert means there are numerous cracked walls in the area. In the northeast section of the map, you will find such a wall that leads down a path to an area sheltering a treasure chest containing a piece of heart.

North End of The Temple of Time (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)

At the north end of the Temple of Time, you'll find a Goddess Cube. Activating it is a little tricky, though, as it requires you to deliver a Skyward Strike at the right time while riding a minecart upward. Do this successfully, and the Goddess Cube will reveal the location of a chest on Beedle's Island containing a piece of heart.

Lanayru Sand Sea: Pirate Stronghold (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)

After finishing the Pirate Stronghold in the Lanayru Sand Sea, you can use your newly acquired clawshot to access a Goddess Cube in the area. Once you exit the stronghold, a small series of clawshot targets behind Link on the east side of the map will lead you to the Goddess Cube. Once you've hit the cube, you can find the matching chest atop the waterfall in Skyloft. You'll find some vines above to latch onto using your clawshot, which will lead upward to the Goddess Chest containing the heart piece.

Lanayru Sand Sea: Sandship

There is a piece of heart held captive by a treasure chest in the rear of the sandship. Once you reach the upper deck, work your way to the back of the ship and look for a hidden platform below, where you'll find a piece of heart within a chest. Despite the circumstance, you can always come back here after finishing the dungeon, so it's not missable.

Lanayru Sand Sea: Minecart Mini-Game

When you complete the Sandship dungeon in the Lanayru desert, you can redo the mine cart sequence as part of a mini-game. Complete the heart-stopping course in less than 65 seconds, and you will be rewarded with a piece of heart.

Lanayru Gorge: Thunder Dragon's Lightning Round

If you talk to Lanryu, he'll tell you about a challenge known a the Lightning Round. He'll tell you to speak to him later about it, but if you talk to him immediately after, he'll cave in and allow you to participate sooner.

The Lightning Round challenge mode has you facing off against various bosses from the game up until that point. Defeat four in a row, and you will qualify for a piece of heart. But note that you must stop battling the moment you accumulate four wins, as other prizes are awarded to you the further you go.

