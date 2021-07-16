Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube Locations

Lanaryu Desert also has quite a number of Goddess Cubes. To help you get them all, we've compiled their locations below for your reference. If you're curious about other Goddess Cube locations, read our comprehensive Goddess Cube roundup. For more guides, be sure to check out our Zelda: Skyward Sword guide roundup. Otherwise, read our Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #1

Locations: Lanayru Desert > Island northwest of Skyloft

Reward: Heart Medal

After you land in the desert, explore the area immediately south of the landing pad to locate a hidden goddess cube.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #2

Locations: Lanayru Desert > Island in the northeast corner of map

Reward: Silver Rupee

There is a goddess cube in the southwest sector of the desert, and reaching it requires you to cross a vast expanse of sinksand. You can't normally cover that much ground, so use the enemies' shells nearby as a resting platform to regain some stamina before making the final sprint.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #3

Locations: Temple of Time > Beedle’s island at night

Reward: Piece of Heart

When you are near the Temple of Time in the Lanayru Desert, there is a minecart near the north end of the entrance wall. Activate the time shift stone nearby and push the cart into the timeshift radius. Jump in and start charging your sword. As you pass the cube, simply unleash your strike towards the cube. To get to Beedle’s island at night, simply sleep in the bed in his shop and choose the option to wake up at night, rather than the morning.

After striking this Goddess Cube, you'll once again have to wait a while until the next available one in the Sky region. If you're finding them in order, the next Goddess Cube you'll encounter is in the Faron Woods region. However, if you've already got what it takes to get the next Goddess Cube in the region, then keep reading.

That's all the Goddess Cubes you can find for now in the Lanaryu Desert region. If you're finding them in order, you'll encounter the next one in the Faron Woods region. However, if you've already got what it takes to get the next Goddess Cube in the region, then keep reading.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #4

Locations: Lanayru Desert > Beneath Fun Fun Island

Reward: Heart Medal

Once you have the Clawshot, you can reach several locations in the Lanayru Desert that were previously out of reach. One of these is the raised stone walkway at the northeast end of the desert. You'll find something of an alcove here with the cube up on the stone wall to your left. Follow the path on the map so you don't sink into the sand and look for a crack in the wall to blow up. It'll create a path you can follow that'll lead you to targets you can hit with the Clawshot to reach the cube. In Skyloft, look for the small island directly beneath the colorful Fun Fun Island to find the unlocked chest.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #5

Locations: Lanayru Desert > Northwest of Fun Fun Island

Reward: Life Medal

Head to the southern portion of Lanayru Desert, where you found the Timeshift Stone in a cage. Look up for a Clawshot target that'll carry you up to the nearby stone wall, where you'll find the Goddess Cube in plain view. When you return to Skyloft, you'll find this chest on an island not far to the northwest of Fun Fun.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #6

Locations: Lanayru Sand Sea > Skyloft Bazaar

Reward: Gold Rupee

When you first get to the Sand Sea, you'll be on a dock full of cargo containers. Instead of heading down to where you meet the Skipper, climb up on the containers and face north to find a Clawshot target. That'll take you to a path where you can reach a cavern and the cube beyond. Look inside the Bazaar on Skyloft to find the chest.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #7

Locations: Skipper's Retreat > Island northwest of Fun Fun Island

Reward: Potion Medal

This is another cube you'll need to make extensive use of the Clawshot to reach. When you hit Skipper's Retreat, climb up until you reach a bridge guarded by a Moblin with a metal shield. Past him, look off to the sides for a spire with dry vines running up the side and use your Clawshot to reach it. That should put you in position to use your Clawshot to reach another platform with the Goddess Cube on it. Back in the sky, head northwest of Fun Fun to find a small island with a metal gate covering an interior cave. Use your Clawshot through the hole at the top of the cage to hit a patch of vines, which will carry you inside to reach the chest.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #8

Locations: Pirate Stronghold > Top of the Skyloft waterfall

Reward: Piece of Heart

After you complete the Pirate Stronghold, exit through the door that puts you on a path that passes between two wrecked ship masts. Turn around and look above the door you just left to find a Clawshot target. That'll put you in range of a second target, which will take you to the location of the cube. Back in Skyloft, head to the waterfall on the eastern side of the island. Use the Clawshot on the small islands floating just behind the waterfall to climb some ivy and reach the waterfall's source, an island floating just above the main island of Skyloft. The chest is at the edge of the small lake there.

The next Goddess Cube you'll encounter can be found in the Skyview Temple in the Sky region. However, if you've already got what it takes to get the next Goddess Cube in the region, then keep reading.

[Return to the Roundup]

Lanaryu Desert Goddess Cube #9

Locations: Lanayru Gorge > Small island southwest of the Isle of Songs, Thunderhead

Reward: Small Quiver

The last Goddess Cube is also one you'll find as you pursue the Hero's Song. When you reach Lanayru Gorge, look for the cube behind the Tree of Life. Find the chest on the same island southwest of the Isle of Songs in the Thunderhead. You'll have to kill or avoid the centipede inside the tunnels you can access through the Mogma hole, which will allow you to reach another exit and the final chest.

And that's every Goddess Cube in the Lanaryu Desert region found! If you're getting them in order, then rest easy. This particular Goddess Cube is the last one you'll find in the game.

[Return to the Roundup]