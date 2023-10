Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Down To $30 Right Now

GameStop has launched its latest Pro Week sale, a promotion that is going up against Prime Day Round 2. Pro Week includes some truly astounding game deals, especially for Nintendo Switch. Many of the best deals are already selling out, but you can still grab a brand-new copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just $30.

After you add Skyward Sword HD to your cart, make sure to check out GameStop's other game deals:

Tons of updates were made to bring Skyward Sword to a new generation of players. For one, the graphics are now in HD, which makes the aerial islands and dungeons look more vibrant and detailed. You can play it with motion controls or with a modified button and stick layout. The non-motion controls take a bit to get used to, but overall they are pretty good.

The tutorial section has also been cleaned up, letting you get to the meat of the game without a boring slog through dozens of menus and slow-paced introductory missions. Autosaving, skippable cutscenes, and reworked camera controls round out the most important updates.

Aside from those drastic changes, the core experience is still intact. You’ll play as Link as he treks across a variety of floating islands and the land beneath the clouds in search of Zelda. The usual assortment of puzzle solving, dungeon diving, and enemy slaying are here in spades, and Zelda fanatics will probably find much to love about its story--according to Zelda lore, Skyward Sword is the very first game in the esoteric timeline.

Our Skyward Sword HD review awarded it a 7/10, thanks to clever puzzles, engaging boss fights, and well-designed dungeons.

More Prime Day Round 2 deals