Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Insects And Potion Infusions Guide

Collecting insects is an optional component to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, but it adds depth to the customization of your inventory. The ability to brew high-grade potions is a luxury in the standard game, and a necessity if you dare to challenge hero mode.

You will come across many insects on the beaten path during your adventure, and you can catch them with the Bug Net item that you can purchase from Beedle's shop. While most bugs pop up at random throughout the world, some rarer types will require you to look a little harder. Later in the game, you can play a bug-catching mini-game, where you will be rewarded with five bugs of a specific type, depending on your performance.

Once you have some bugs, take them to the Potion Shop inside the Skyloft Bazaar. There, bugs can be used to power up standard potions and greatly increase their effectiveness. Insects can also be a great source for acquiring Rupees. If you approach Strich at night in his room in the Knight Academy, he will buy three random insect types, at values ranging from 1 to 50 rupees.

We've got everything you need to know about Skyward Sword's bug population on the table below, from where you can find each type, to what it's used for, and what it'll fetch you in a sale.

