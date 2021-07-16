Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Heart Piece Locations Guide

A classic hallmark collectible of the Zelda series is the heart piece. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you'll want to scour the world for these special items, as they help expand your total health pool. Below, we've compiled the locations of every last piece. To the best of our knowledge, this is the optimal order to obtain heart pieces as early as possible.

It's important to note that some Heart Pieces are linked to Goddess Cubes, which are magical artifacts that will reveal a treasure chest either nearby or in another area altogether upon hitting them. In this guide, we've noted the cube's location, as the corresponding chest it reveals will be subsequently identified by Fi with a little icon on your map.

Heart Piece Locations (In Order Of Appearance)