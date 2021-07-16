Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Heart Piece Locations Guide
Here's how to find every heart piece in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
A classic hallmark collectible of the Zelda series is the heart piece. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you'll want to scour the world for these special items, as they help expand your total health pool. Below, we've compiled the locations of every last piece. To the best of our knowledge, this is the optimal order to obtain heart pieces as early as possible.
It's important to note that some Heart Pieces are linked to Goddess Cubes, which are magical artifacts that will reveal a treasure chest either nearby or in another area altogether upon hitting them. In this guide, we've noted the cube's location, as the corresponding chest it reveals will be subsequently identified by Fi with a little icon on your map.
Heart Piece Locations (In Order Of Appearance)
- Faron Woods: The Tightrope Path
- Pumpkin Landing: Inside The Lumpy Pumpkin
- Outside Of Skyview Temple (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Skyview Temple: After Defeating Stalfos And Acquiring The Beetle
- Skyloft: Reward From Completing Batreaux's Gratitude Crystal Questline
- Eldin Volcano: Platforms Near Skeleton Bridge
- Lanayru Desert: Northeast Section
- North End of The Temple of Time (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Fun Fun Island: Skydiving Mini-Game
- Lumpy Pumpkin Shopkeeper Questline
- Faron Woods: Cracked Wall
- Eldin Volcano: East Of Earth Temple Entrance (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Faron Woods: Great Tree (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Lanayru Sand Sea: Pirate Stronghold (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Lanayru Sand Sea: Sandship
- Skyloft: Zelda's Room In The Knight Academy
- Skyloft: Sparring Hall
- Eldin Volcano: Fire Sanctuary
- Eldin Volcano: Volcano Summit
- Eldin Volcano: Volcano Summit (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)
- Lanayru Sand Sea: Minecart Mini-Game
- Sealed Grounds: Gorko
- Lanayru Gorge: Thunder Dragon's Lightning Round
- Skyloft: Beedle's Airshop
- Bonus: How To Get The Two Life Medals (Goddess Cube)
