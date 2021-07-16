Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Guides, Tips, And Tricks Roundup

Like any game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is brimming with secrets to find. The game world is huge, spanning both a massive surface world and several floating islands in the sky, and mixed across both are collectibles that can aid you in your journey. While some of those items are hidden in the corners of the world or require you to revisit locations you've already seen once you have new items, you'll also need to interact with the game's various characters and help them solve their problems if you want to reach 100% completion.

Apart from that, though, Skyward Sword is unique among Zelda games because of its original focus on motion controls and other mechanical flourishes. While some of those ideas have popped up in other games, they don't quite come together in the same way as in Skyward Sword--and that means you'll need to develop some new skills to handle the game's control scheme and puzzles. We've put together a whole mess of guides to help you on your quest as the Goddess's chosen hero, covering side quests, Goddess Cubes, Pieces of Heart, and the iconic Hylian Shield.

Don't forget to also check out our Skyward Sword HD review to see how it stacks up to the original Wii version.

Essential Beginner's Tips & Tricks

With two possible control schemes and a bunch of big areas to uncover, there's a lot that can be confusing about Skyward Sword.

Skyward Sword requires a different set of skills for Legend of Zelda players, whether you're new to the franchise or a veteran of fighting Ganon. It's also a game that can bog you down in non-essential content, especially early on, that kills the flow of the game. Our tips will get you into your adventure quicker, keep you alive longer, and help you overcome Skyward Sword's unique puzzles and challenges.

Heart Piece Locations

Pieces of Heart help you seriously boost your health pool throughout your adventure--but they're tough to find. Our rundown will help you get them all.

Every Zelda game is littered with collectible Pieces of Heart that allow you to boost your health pool, survive tougher combat, and become a real hero of legend. But those hearts aren't easy to come by, and you'll have to scour the world to locate them all. We take the pain out of checking every single corner and nook of Skyward Sword with a complete rundown of how you can max out Link's health as you play.

Goddess Cube Locations

Seek out Goddess Cubes and the treasure chests they unlock in Skyloft to earn great upgrades and a whole lot of Rupees.

Some of the best rewards in Skyward Sword require you to complete two steps to gather them: First, you'll need to find and activate a special Goddess Cube on the surface, then you'll need to return to Skyloft and locate the chest each cube unlocks. We've got a full rundown of where you can find each cube, what you need to reach it, and where you'll find the chest when you return to the sky.