Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Goddess Cube Locations Guide

Goddess Cubes are one of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD's more intriguing collectibles. Essentially, they're magical cubes you hit with a Skyward Strike. Upon hitting them, a Goddess Chest will appear in the Sky region. These chests contain useful items, such as heart pieces and rupees.

The great thing about Goddess Cubes is that the chests they spawn into the world are labeled on your map and become easily accessible, providing you have the necessary equipment. The crappy thing about Goddess Cubes is that they are not always in plain sight. Even when they are, it can be impossible to reach them until later in the game. Fear not, trepid explorer. Use our guide below to find the cubes you seek in the most optimal order. We've also specified their location and where they lead.

Goddess Cube Location (In Order Of Appearance)