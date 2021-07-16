Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Goddess Cube Locations Guide
Here's how to find all the Goddess Cubes in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
Goddess Cubes are one of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD's more intriguing collectibles. Essentially, they're magical cubes you hit with a Skyward Strike. Upon hitting them, a Goddess Chest will appear in the Sky region. These chests contain useful items, such as heart pieces and rupees.
The great thing about Goddess Cubes is that the chests they spawn into the world are labeled on your map and become easily accessible, providing you have the necessary equipment. The crappy thing about Goddess Cubes is that they are not always in plain sight. Even when they are, it can be impossible to reach them until later in the game. Fear not, trepid explorer. Use our guide below to find the cubes you seek in the most optimal order. We've also specified their location and where they lead.
For more guides, be sure to check out our Zelda: Skyward Sword guide roundup. Otherwise, read our Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.
Goddess Cube Location (In Order Of Appearance)
- Goddess Cube #1 (Deep Woods -> Pumpkin Landing)
- Goddess Cube #2 (Deep Woods -> Island south of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #3 (Skyview Spring -> Pumpkin Landing)
- Goddess Cube #4 (Eldin Volcano -> Island southwest of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #5 (Eldin Volcano -> Island far north of Skyloft, next to Bamboo Island)
- Goddess Cube #6 (Eldin Volcano -> Isle of Songs)
- Goddess Cube #7 (Eldin Volcano -> Bamboo Island)
- Goddess Cube #8 (Eldin Volcano -> Island northeast of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #9 (Eldin Volcano -> Storage Shed in Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #10 (Lanayru Desert -> Island northwest of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #11 (Lanayru Desert -> Island in the northeast corner of map)
- Goddess Cube #12 (Temple of Time -> Beedle’s island at night)
- Goddess Cube #13 (Faron Woods -> West side of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #14 (Faron Woods -> Volcano shaped island east of Lanaryu portal)
- Goddess Cube #15 (Faron Woods -> Northern area of the Thunderhead)
- Goddess Cube #16 (Lake Floria -> East side of Skyloft)
- Goddess Cube #17 (Lanayru Desert -> Beneath Fun Fun Island)
- Goddess Cube #18 (Lanayru Desert -> Northwest of Fun Fun Island)
- Goddess Cube #19 (Lanayru Sand Sea -> Skyloft Bazaar)
- Goddess Cube #20 (Skipper's Retreat -> Island northwest of Fun Fun Island)
- Goddess Cube #21 (Pirate Stronghold -> Top of the Skyloft waterfall)
- Goddess Cube #22 (Skyview Temple -> Beedle's island at night)
- Goddess Cube #23 (Lake Floria, just before Ancient Cistern -> Small island southwest of Fun Fun Island)
- Goddess Cube #24 (Volcano Summit, waterfall spring -> Bug Island, Thunderhead)
- Goddess Cube #25 (Volcano Summit -> Isle of Storms, Thunderhead)
- Goddess Cube #26 (Volcano Summit -> Small island southwest of the Isle of Songs, Thunderhead)
- Goddess Cube #27 (Lanayru Gorge -> Small island southwest of the Isle of Songs, Thunderhead)
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation