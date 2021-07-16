Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Faron Woods Goddess Cube Locations

To help you find all of the Goddess Cubes in the Faron Woods region of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, we've compiled a guide detailing all their locations. If you're curious about other Goddess Cube locations, read our comprehensive Goddess Cube roundup. For more guides, be sure to check out our Zelda: Skyward Sword guide roundup. Otherwise, read our Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #1

Locations: Deep Woods > Pumpkin Landing

Reward: Adventure Pouch Add-on

When you first meet Gorko after crossing the tightropes in the Deep Woods, he seems puzzled by a large, mysterious cube. He’ll give you a briefing on the nature of the cubes. Fi steps in to give you the rest of the info. Strike the cube, and claim your prize on Pumpkin Landing.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #2

Locations: Deep Woods > Island south of Skyloft

Reward: Piece of Heart

When you reach the Skyview Temple entrance, you'll see this Goddess Cube just outside.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #3

Locations: Skyview Spring > Pumpkin Landing

Reward: Gold Rupee

This goddess cube isn’t quite in plain sight. Once you defeat Ghirahim and enter the spring, run behind the Goddess Statue platform to discover the lonely cube. If you missed this one the first time around, you can always re-enter the temple and get to the boss chamber again to get it.

Once that one is activated, the next Goddess Cube you can get won't be until you reach the Eldin Volcano region. However, if you've already got what it takes to get the next Goddess Cube in the region, then keep reading.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #4

Locations: Faron Woods > West side of Skyloft

Reward: Silver Rupee

After you've cleared the Silent Realm trial in Faron Woods and acquired the Water Dragon's scale, swim inside of the Great Tree and cross the swinging platforms using the Gust Bellows. Exit the tree and drop down from the left side of the platform to the outcropping below to reach the Goddess Cube. The chest you activate will contain a Silver Rupee worth a whopping 100.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #5

Locations: Faron Woods > Volcano shaped island east of Lanaryu portal

Reward: Piece of Heart

This Goddess Cube is situated on a giant root on the eastern side of the Great Tree. The easiest way to reach it is to return after you've acquired the Clawshots and grapple up to the root, but you can also reach it by carefully leaping off the pathway near the top of the tree. Regardless of how you get there, the reward for activating this cube is a good one: a Piece of Heart.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #6

Locations: Faron Woods > Northern area of the Thunderhead

Reward: Rupee Medal

Like the previous few Goddess Cubes, this one is also located on a hard-to-reach ledge around the Great Tree, separated from another ledge by a tightrope. You can spot the cube in question from the top of the tree, near the area where you meet Yerbal, the old Kikwi. You'll need to carefully leap down to the ledge and walk across the tightrope to reach the cube.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #7

Locations: Lake Floria > East side of Skyloft

Reward: Gold Rupee

This Goddess Cube comes up as you're passing through Lake Floria, although you'll need the Clawshot to actually access the chest it unlocks. You'll eventually find a chamber with banks of land where you can climb out of the water, and a Bird Statue where you can save. From the statue, spin a 180 and head to the far end of the cavern. You'll find the cube waiting not far away, behind some purple rocks. To get to the chest, head to the left side of the waterfall in Skyloft and look for the nearby floating islands; you can start to climb them using the Clawshot on the ivy on their sides.

And that's the last Goddess Cube you can get in the Faron Woods region for now. The next is located in the Lanaryu Desert region. However, if you've already got what it takes to get the next Goddess Cube in the region, then keep reading.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #8

Locations: Skyview Temple > Beedle's island at night

Reward: Rupee Medal

You'll need to return to the first dungeon you cleared in the game to find this Goddess Cube, but you'll also need the Clawshot to do it. Facing the front of the Skyview Temple, walk to the right side and look up for ivy you can nail with your Clawshot. That'll carry you up to the roof and the Goddess Cube. The chest can be found on Beedle's Island, which is best reached by sleeping in the bed in Beedle's shop.

[Return to the Roundup]

Faron Woods Goddess Cube #9

Locations: Lake Floria, just before Ancient Cistern > Small island southwest of Fun Fun Island

Reward: Gold Rupee

With the Clawshot, head to the entrance to the Ancient Cistern area, but stop before going through the entrance. Look up to the sides of the area for a Clawshot target that'll take you to a high platform where the Goddess Cube waits. You'll find the chest on a small island near Fun Fun to the southwest, but look for it at a lower altitude than Fun Fun is.

Congratulations! You've hit every single Goddess Cube in the Faron Woods region. If you're finding them in order, the next one is located at the Volcano Summit in the Eldin Volcano region.

[Return to the Roundup]