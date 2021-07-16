Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Eldin Volcano Heart Piece Locations

Are you looking to get every heart piece in the Eldin Volcano region of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD? Then look no further, as we've compiled the locations of every piece below. As you know by now, some Heart Pieces are linked to Goddess Cubes, which are artifacts that reveal a treasure chest in the Sky region upon striking them. In this guide, we've noted the cube's location only, as Fi will mark the location of the subsequent chest for you on the map.

Eldin Volcano: Platforms Near Skeleton Bridge

Gallery

When ascending the volcano, you will notice a piece of heart resting on top of a platform (it's relatively impossible to miss). The surrounding platforms will provide you with the means to reach it, so look for a series of platforms near a couple of pyrups to arrive atop the plateau in question.

At this point, you'll only have access to this one heart piece. The next is located in the northeast section of the Lanryu Desert region. Otherwise, if you've already got what it takes to get the next heart pieces in the region, then keep reading.

Eldin Volcano: East Of Earth Temple Entrance (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)

Gallery

There is a Goddess Cube in Eldin Volcano, located east of the Earth Temple entrance and the surrounding Bokoblin encampments. You may have activated it already, but the corresponding chest in Skyloft requires that Link has the dragon scale so he can swim underwater to reach it. Once that's done, swim to the east end of Skyloft's main river and dive underwater to find a passageway leading to a storage shed with the Goddess Chest.

Like last time, this is the only heart piece you can get in the Eldin Volcano region for now. The next one is located near the top of the Great Tree in the Faron Woods region. Otherwise, if you've already got what it takes to get the next heart pieces in the region, then keep reading.

Eldin Volcano: Fire Sanctuary

Gallery

When you get the Mogma Mitts at the Fire Sanctuary, you can burrow underground and explore tiny mazes that contain treasure, enemies, and Mogmas on the move. One such Mogma has a piece of heart that he will give to Link when caught. You can burrow into a hole in the northwest section of the sanctuary to find him. With agility and whit, you can catch him and claim another hard-earned piece of heart.

Eldin Volcano: Volcano Summit

Gallery

When you reach a series of fiery blockades flanked by frog statues, keep an eye out for a dirt patch just before the second wall of fire that you can dig into using the Mogma Mitts. The right patch will lead you underground and right to a shiny piece of heart.

Eldin Volcano: Volcano Summit (Goddess Cube Heart Piece)

Gallery

There is a point in the Volcano Summit, on your way to the Fire Sanctuary, where you'll find a deep pit with tall stone pillars. The environment seems to encourage you to jump into the void, although there is nothing in sight worth the risk. Not so! Hop off and slowly veer toward the bottom-left. It may take a few tries, but you can land on a platform with a Goddess Cube. The corresponding chest contains a piece of heart and is located on Bug Rock island, within the Thunderhead.

Congratulations, you've found all of the Eldin Volcano heart pieces! You can get the next one from clearing the minecart mini-game after completing the Sandship dungeon in the Lanyru Desert region.

