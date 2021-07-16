Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Pipit's Dusty House

One of the many kinds of collectibles you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is Gratitude Crystals. These crystalized bits of happiness can be traded in for some valuable rewards, and while there are some that you can simply pick up in certain places around the world, you'll typically earn them by helping out the many denizens of Skyloft, including fellow knight Pipit and his mother Mallara.

Below, we detail everything you need to know to help Pipit's mother out and earn her Gratitude Crystals. For more Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guides, be sure to check out our guide roundup. Otherwise, read our Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.

Pipit's Dusty House

Location: Pipit's House at the lower right corner of Skyloft

Prerequisites: Must complete Lanaryu Mining Facility

After you've completed Skyward Sword's third dungeon, the Lanayru Mining Facility, and obtained the Gust Bellows, return to Skyloft and pay a visit to Pipit's house. Pipit himself is seldom here, since he can typically be found either at the Knight Academy or out on patrol, but his mother, Mallara, is usually at home. However, as you'll see as soon as you step into the building, she has been neglecting her housework, and the entire home is covered in a thick layer of dust as a result.

Mallara asks for your help in tidying up the place, so take out your Gust Bellows and go to town blowing away all the dust. Don't worry about knocking over any pottery, either; Mallara will just be happy that the house is finally clean. Once you've finished clearing all the dust from the home, Mallara will be so grateful that you'll receive five Gratitude Crystals for this little task. On top of that, she'll also give you 20 Rupees as a reward for your help.