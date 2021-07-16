Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Item Check Admirer

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is rife with collectibles to find, but some of the most valuable are Gratitude Crystals. These gems are crystalized bits of happiness, and you can trade them in for some rare rewards. While some Gratitude Crystals can be found out in the open, you'll typically receive them after helping one of the many residents of Skylot with their problems, including the item check girl Peatrice.

Below, we've detailed how to complete Peatrice's side quest and earn her Gratitude Crystals.

Item Check Admirer

Location: Item Check shop at the Skyloft Bazaar (After talking with Batreux for the first time)

Prerequisites: Must complete Finding Kukiel

Peatrice is the rather bored-looking girl who runs the item check stand in the Bazaar. If you consistently speak to her, she will begin to fall in love with Link. Continue to flatter her every chance you get until she starts to call you "Darling," even if that means repeating a process of talking to her and sleeping until morning over and over again. Sleep in a bed and go to her house at night. You'll run into Peater, her father. He is none the wiser and openly criticizes his daughter's infatuation with an unknown suitor. He asks you to see what you can find out for him.

Return to the Bazaar in the morning, and speak to Peatrice. She will ask you to meet her at night. Find a bed and head to her house at night, for the second time. You can choose to flatter her, and she will bestow Gratitude Crystals to you as a sign of her love and devotion. On the contrary, you can opt to tell her that she isn't anything special to you and instead return the following night to receive the crystals from Peater, along with his thanks.

