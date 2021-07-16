Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Instructor Owlan's Request

There are a myriad of collectibles to find in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, from familiar items like pieces of heart to brand-new trinkets like Goddess Cubes and Gratitude Crystals. The latter are especially valuable; you'll often receive them after helping the residents of Skyloft with their problems, and you can trade them in for bigger wallets and other helpful rewards.

Nearly every character in Skyloft has some sort of side quest for you to complete, including Instructor Owlan in the Knight Academy. Here's what you need to do to complete Owlan's quest and earn his Gratitude Crystals. We also have a ton of other Skyward Sword HD guides in our roundup, including heart piece and Goddess Cube locations. Be sure to check those out before you set off on your adventure.

Instructor Owlan's Request

Location: Knight Academy

Knight Academy Prerequisites: Must complete Faron's Song of the Hero quest

For one of your final tasks, you need to retrieve a Kikwi for Instructor Owlan at the Knight Academy to study. To start, head to the academy and talk to the professor. Return to Faron Woods and use your dowsing ability to find Machi in the eastern part of the forest. Talk to him, then have Scrapper return him to the clouds. Instructor Owlan will be so intrigued by the strange plant-like creature that he'll reward Link with some precious Gratitude Crystals.

For details on the rest, be sure to read our Gratitude Crystal quest roundup, including walkthroughs for each one, locations for individual Gratitude Crystals, and the rewards you can get from exchanging them.