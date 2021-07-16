Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Improving Fledge's Strength

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD features many collectibles to find during the course of your adventure, but among the most valuable are Gratitude Crystals. These can be traded in for some helpful rewards, and they're typically earned by helping out the denizens of Skyloft with their various problems. One such character is Fledge, Link's meek friend who is looking to get stronger.

Below, we've broken down everything you need to know to help Fledge improve his strength and earn his Gratitude Crystals.

Improving Fledge's Strength

Location: Knight Academy

Prerequisites: Must complete Lanaryu Mining Facility

The first time you meet Fledge in Skyward Sword, you'll see him struggling to lift barrels in the Knight Academy. Disheartened by his lack of strength, Fledge tries to get in some training to become stronger, and you'll find him in his room attempting to do push-ups when you visit the Knight Academy at night. Unfortunately for the poor guy, his training isn't going so well, so you'll need to step in and help.

Give Fledge a Stamina Potion from the Bazaar and he'll feel reenergized to continue his training. That's not the end of this little quest, however. Return the following night and Fledge will say his energy is running low again, so you'll need to give him a second Stamina Potion to perk him back up. Sleep until the following night once again, then speak to Fledge and he'll tell you that he's gotten much stronger thanks to your encouragement. You'll then receive five Gratitude Crystals as a reward.