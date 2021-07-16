Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - How To Find Kukiel

In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, there's a special collectible called Gratitude Crystals that you can trade in for valuable rewards. One way to earn a handful is by completing a side quest where you're tasked to find a missing child named Kukiel.

Below, we detail everything you need to know to start the side quest and return Kukiel to her mother.

Finding Kukiel

Location: Outside the Statue of the Goddess

Prerequisites: Must complete the Skyview Temple

As you exit the Goddess Statue, post-Skyview Temple, Kukiel's mom will ask for your help. She's lost her daughter and doesn't know where to look. Rest in a bed and wake up at night. Head to the graveyard in Skyloft and push the statue in the back row, on the far left. This will open the shed and serve as your introduction to Batreaux. It turns out he's not so bad after all and has become close friends with Kukiel. The little girl gets the fact that her mother is worried and promises to return in the morning. Go back to sleep, and head to Kukiel's house in the morning to receive your first batch of five crystals.

