Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Haunted Bathroom

There are a ton of collectibles to find in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, but some of the trickiest ones to get your hands on are Gratitude Crystals. You'll typically receive these crystalized bits of happiness when you help out the many residents of Skyloft, and they can be traded in for some rare rewards, making them among the game's most valuable collectibles.

Nearly every denizen of Skyloft has some sort of problem or side quest they need help with, including one unusual request involving the Knight Academy's bathroom. Here's what you need to do to complete this side quest and earn some more Gratitude Crystals.

Haunted Bathroom

Location: Knight Academy

Knight Academy Prerequisites: Must defeat The Imprisoned for the first time

If you stick around the Knight Academy at night, you will notice haunting sounds coming from the bathroom in the dorm. Alternatively, you can find your way to this side quest by talking to Dovos at the Bazaar, or Henya the lunch lady at the Knight Academy.

Regardless, investigate to discover a spirit is in dire need of some paper for a most…unsavory deed. From there, return to the daytime and look for Cawlin. He has a love letter that he wants to pass on to Karane. You can opt to deliver the letter as promised; this will ultimately lead to a cutscene where Karane talks to Cawlin and Pipit intervenes, revealing his true feelings for her. Karane will say she feels the same, and Cawlin will run off heartbroken. His sadness is your fortune, however, as you'll receive five Gratitude Crystals from Karane.

Alternatively, you can choose to give Cawlin's letter to the spirit in the bathroom. The spirit will be so grateful that you've brought it some toilet paper that you'll receive five Gratitude Crystals. Regardless of who you decide to give Cawlin's letter too, you'll get the same reward (though you may spare him some heartache if you go with the spirit).

