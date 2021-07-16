Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Finding Parrow's Missing Sister

There are many collectibles to find in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, but some of the most coveted are Gratitude Crystals. These can typically be earned by helping the various residents of Skyloft, and you can trade them in for some helpful rewards, making them valuable commodities. One such side quest involves Parrow, whose sister has seemingly gone missing.

Below, we've detailed what you need to do to help Parrow find his sister and receive his Gratitude Crystals.

Parrow's Missing Sister

Location: Plaza in South Skyloft (After talking with Batreux for the first time)

Prerequisites: Must complete Finding Kukiel

Parrow seems concerned about his sister. She headed out towards Fun Fun Island and has yet to return. Scout out the area near the colorful island, and you'll find her tending to her wounded Loftwing. Per her instructions, fly back to her brother to retrieve the medicine required to mend her Loftwing. When you return to the island, she will let you keep the bottle, as well as pass on five Gratitude Crystals. And when you return to Parrow, he'll give you another five Gratitude Crystals.

For details on the rest, be sure to read our Gratitude Crystal quest roundup, including walkthroughs for each one, locations for individual Gratitude Crystals, and the rewards you can get from exchanging them.