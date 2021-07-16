Zelda: Skyward Sword Gratitude Crystal Quest Guide - Dodoh's Party Wheel

It wouldn't be a Zelda game without collectibles, and there are a ton of them to find in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. In addition to series staples like pieces of heart and bottles, Skyward Sword features a variety of unique collectibles to get your hands on, including monster parts and Gratitude Crystals. The latter are particularly valuable, as they can be traded to a certain character for helpful rewards and upgrades.

While a handful of Gratitude Crystals can be found out in the open, you'll primarily receive them after helping the various residents of Skyloft with their problems. That includes Dodoh, the clown from Fun Fun Island. Below, we've broken down how to complete Dodoh's side quest and earn his Gratitude Crystals. For more tips and guides, be sure to check out our Skyward Sword HD guide roundup, as well as our full Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.

Dodoh's Party Wheel

Location: Fun Fun Island

Fun Fun Island Prerequisites: After repairing the Scrapper

When you arrive at the colorful Fun Fun Island, Dodoh the clown will tell you about his missing color wheel, the key to operating his amusement island. Luckily, you can retrieve it for him. Head to the Desert Entrance bird statue in the Lanayru Desert and look for the timeshift stone in the vicinity. Activating it will reveal a set of vines that will carry you up to the ledge overhead. Once there, you can locate the color wheel stuck in the ground. Fi will call Scrapper to return the wheel to its home, and you should return to Fun Fun Island to claim your reward.

For details on the rest, be sure to read our Gratitude Crystal quest roundup, including walkthroughs for each one, locations for individual Gratitude Crystals, and the rewards you can get from exchanging them.